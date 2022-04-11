Mitsubishi Motors: All-new Outlander earns top rating in Vehicle Safety Performance 2021 car assessment by JNCAP

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation today announced that the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) model of the all-new Outlander released last December in Japan has earned the Five Star Award, the highest rating, in the Vehicle Safety Performance 2021 car assessment by Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) today announced that the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) model of the all-new Outlander released last December in Japan has earned the Five Star Award, the highest rating, in the Vehicle Safety Performance 2021 car assessment by Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP)1.

1 JNCAP is a joint project by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) and the National Agency for Automotive Safety & Victims’ Aid (NASVA).

Mitsubishi Motors’ safety concept underpins the product development to promote a mobility society with zero traffic accidents, and the company is fully committed to developing and implementing active and passive safety technologies and protection.

In order to make it easier for buyers to choose cars with better safety while also promoting the development of safe vehicles by automakers, the MLIT and NASVA perform various assessment tests each year for car safety performance mainly on high sales volume cars and publish the results. Only the cars that earn the highest evaluation (A rank) in both collision safety performance and preventive safety performance and are equipped with an automatic accident emergency call system subsequently receive the Five Star Award, representing the highest assessment.

Collision safety performance

Featuring Mitsubishi Motors’ RISE2 body, the all-new Outlander incorporates ultra-high tensile strength steel around the passenger compartment. It achieves both passenger safety and weight reduction through a combination of a high impact-absorbing front body structure and a high-durability, low-deformation passenger compartment structure. Further, seven SRS airbags are standard equipped on all vehicles.

2Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution body

Preventive safety performance

Active safety technologies are standard equipped on all vehicles, combining nine advanced driver assist features including the Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) system that detects vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists ahead (daytime only), automatically applies the brakes to avoid collisions, and assists in mitigating collision damage, as well as Emergency Assist for Pedal Misapplication (EAPM) which detects obstacles such as walls, and when driving forward can also detect people and other cars.

The all-new Outlander comes standard with Adaptive LED Headlight (ALH), which deliver superior night visibility by detecting whether there are oncoming cars and cars driving ahead, and automatically switches the illumination range and brightness of the headlights.

Automatic accident emergency call system

The all-new Outlander is equipped with SOS Emergency Assistance with Automatic Collision Notification to connect with HELPNET operation center at the press of a button during a medical emergency or when seemingly in danger3. Additionally, if an accident does occur, it sends out an automatic emergency notification in conjunction with the deployment of the airbags. If it determines that help is needed, it requests dispatch of emergency vehicles and other assistance based on vehicle information.

3SOS Emergency Assistance is a service provided by Japan Mayday Service Co., Ltd. Subscription to the basic package of Mitsubishi Connect is required.

The all-new Outlander PHEV model is Mitsubishi Motors’ flagship model which brings together the best in electrification and all-wheel control technologies, while also utilizing a new-generation platform and an array of advanced technologies. With “I-Fu-Do-Do” or authentic and majestic in Japanese as the product concept, everything from the body and chassis to the powertrain has all been overhauled for a leap forward in evolution.

