Mitsubishi Fuso unveils new 2019 Aero Star large city route bus fitted with EDSS

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia, today unveiled the 2019 model year Aero Star large city route bus that comes standard with Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS), ensuring enhanced safety for drivers and passengers. The new model will be available through MFTBC sales companies and regional sales units across Japan as of September 2019.

The 2019 Aero Star comes standard with EDSS, which facilitates enhanced safety for both passengers and drivers, by making it easier to respond to driver emergencies. In emergency situations, including those where the driver becomes unable to drive safely while at the wheel, the vehicle will be brought to an emergency stop after any of the emergency buttons installed by the driver’s seat, behind the driver’s seat, and in the front row of the passenger seating area, are pressed. Once an emergency button is pressed, the system will issue alerts by illuminating a hazard lamp and sounding an exterior horn, while audio-visual warnings will be activated inside the vehicle, after which braking is activated. These combined features are expected to contribute significantly to the safety of drivers, passengers, and the overall public transportation system.

Moreover, the 2019 Aero Star complies with regulations associated with Japan On-Board Diagnosis II (J-OBD II), carrying the new sophisticated vehicle diagnostic test system (OBD system), making possible quick and surefire failure detection. On top of these, the new Aero Star adopts LED tail lights with improved visibility, further supporting driver performance.

Due to driver shortage concerns in the transport industry, the burden on each driver has been increasing, heightening the need for safety measures on public transportation systems. The 2019 Aero Star with EDSS addresses these challenges, serving as a city bus that can contribute to a safer public transit system. The Aero Star will continue evolving as a product that excels in safety and economy while meeting customer and social requirements.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Fuso