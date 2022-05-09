Mitsubishi Fuso celebrates the Fuso brand’s 90th anniversary

Since the first bus introduced in 1932, Fuso has been supporting transportation needs in Japan and around the world

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter “MFTBC”) announces its celebration of the Fuso brand’s 90th anniversary in May 2022.

The origin of the Fuso name dates back to May 1932, when Mitsubishi’s first gasoline bus, the “B46 type shared car”, manufactured at the Kobe Shipyard of the former Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, was branded “FUSO”. The vehicle’s name, selected among proposals from employees at the company, was suggested by an engineer at the shipyard. The proposal argued for FUSO because the name is (1) “suitable to represent Japan,” (2) a “simple Japanese name that symbolizes Japan and Mitsubishi,” and has (3) “a smooth and familiar sound, which gives a clear image and stays in one’s mind.” The word “Fuso” originally refers to a large sacred tree that was once said to be in the place of the sunrise in China. The word is now used as a name for the hibiscus flower. It is also said that it was used as a synonym for Japan in ancient China.

Previous to this anniversary, Fuso set “Future Together” as its new brand tagline in 2021. Under this tagline, FUSO aims to lead the transformation of commercial vehicles together with our customers in the automobile industry, which is facing a historic turning point. “Future Together” also communicates ambitions for a future with safer and more sustainable transportation solutions.

Beginning of the Fuso brand

In 1932, the “FUSO” name was used for the first time for the B46 bus manufactured at Kobe Shipyard of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (currently Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.). The 7-meter, 38-seater bus was equipped with a 7-liter, 6-cylinder and 100-horsepower gasoline engine. In commemoration of the first delivery of the B46 type bus to the Ministry of Railways, “FUSO” was selected from among the internal proposals for its nickname.

History of the Fuso brand

Following the first vehicle, the nickname “FUSO” was used one after another for major products such as the gasoline engine 4-ton truck KT1 (1946), Japan’s first large cab over truck T380, and Japan’s first minibus, the Rosa (1960). In line with Japan’s high economic growth in 1950s – 70s, the product lineup includes a full range from small to large trucks and buses, playing an important part in economic development.

To the present and future of Fuso

MFTBC, the manufacturer of FUSO brand vehicles, was born when Mitsubishi Motors Corporation separated its commercial vehicle division from the passenger car business in 2003, while a part of former Daimler Chrysler. In the spring of 2006, MFTBC joined the truck group organized within Daimler Chrysler. It is now an integral part of Daimler Truck AG. FUSO now delivers trucks and buses to more than 170 countries and regions, supporting transportation and businesses not only in Japan but around the world. The light-duty “Canter” truck is highly regarded around the world and holds the top share in many countries. In 2017, FUSO launched Japan’s first mass-produced electric light-duty “eCanter” truck, leading the electrification of commercial vehicles. FUSO aims to continue as a beloved and trusted brand, developing products with “quality, environment, safety” as top priorities.

SOURCE: Fuso