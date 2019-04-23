Mitsubishi Electric to launch 10.25-, 12.3- and 15.0-inch wide-HD TFT-LCD modules for automotive use

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today its coming launch of three new TFT-LCD modules for not only in automobiles but also industrial equipment such as ships and construction and agricultural machinery that require large screens combined with high performance and superior quality. Sales will begin July 16 through Mitsubishi Electric offices worldwide. The new models will be exhibited at Society for Information Display (SID) Display Week in the U.S. city of San Jose, California from May 14 to 16.

Product Features

1) Wide dimensions and rear mounting ideal for car interiors

In addition to rear mounting, the models’ wide 8:3 aspect ratio can accommodate display elements including instrument cluster, center panel and side-camera screen, ideal for space-limited car interiors

2) High resolution, super-wide viewing angles, high brightness and wide operating temperature range

High-resolution screens of 1,920 (H) x 720 (V) are capable of displaying dense information with superb clarity (10.25-inch: 200ppi, 12.3-inch: 167ppi, and 15.0-inch: 137ppi)

Super-wide 176-degree viewing angles, both horizontal and vertical, high brightness of 1,000 cd/m2 and high contrast ratio of 1,000:1 ensure excellent visibility in bright environments.

Vibrant graphics achieved with enhanced color reproduction (NTSC ratio Typ. ≥70%)

Wide operating temperature range from -40 to 85 degrees Celsius withstands extreme temperatures of car interiors.

3) Failure-detection function and adoption of international standards for high reliability

Failure-detection function incorporated in LCD display enhances driving safety

Design based on IATF16949 standard contributes to high reliability

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Electric