Mini Mixed Reality experience: Driving into the future

Mini is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation, Mini Mixed Reality, merging the virtual and real worlds. With Mini Mixed Reality, drivers can immerse themselves in a unique journey through the Mini universe while behind the wheel of a Mini, all through the power of virtual reality.

Mini Mixed Reality combines the thrill of driving with the immersive capabilities of virtual reality technology. Picture this: as you sit inside a Mini vehicle, your surroundings transform. Through a VR headset, you see the world outside the windows as a vibrant, virtual Mini Virtual Reality World, while still being able to navigate through the actual environment via camera streams. It’s a seamless integration of the physical and digital realms, offering a new dimension to the driving experience.

Mini is all about pushing boundaries and redefining what’s possible. Mini Mixed Reality is not just about driving—it’s about embarking on a journey, exploring the creative minds of Mini Design, and experiencing firsthand what Mini represents. It’s an invitation to see the world through a different lens, quite literally.

Behind the magic of Mini Mixed Reality lies a sophisticated system: a high-end PC running a self-designed Mini VR World, streaming seamlessly to the headset. But that’s not all—headset tracking, acceleration, sound, and vehicle interface devices work in harmony to create an unparalleled driving experience.

Mini Mixed Reality isn’t just a novelty—it’s a testament to Mini’s commitment to innovation. Once again, Mini is staying true to the Mini DNA and paving the way for future advancements. Mini Mixed Reality opens doors to exciting possibilities, from gaming integrations to potential partnerships.

At BMW Group, this technology is being utilized for test and validation purposes, including user studies for automated driving.

SOURCE: BMW Group