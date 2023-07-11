MINI milestone: One millionth fourth generation MINI 3-door delivered in Canada

The one millionth iteration of the current fourth generation MINI has found a home in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

In mid-April, MINI announced that the one millionth example of the current generation MINI had rolled off the production line. On Wednesday, June 28th that vehicle was delivered to Steve and Kerry Lockhart who are now part of the MINI family.

The one millionth MINI of the current generation is an all-electric MINI Cooper SE built at Plant Oxford in the United Kingdom. Fittingly, the tradition-rich British plant is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year.

“We’ve been MINI fans for a number of years, and finally decided to purchase our first MINI earlier this year,” said Steve Lockhart, a Redwood Meadows resident who purchased the one millionth MINI with his wife Kerry. “It’s such an iconic brand. To be a small part of its rich history is both humbling and exciting. I wasn’t expecting this attention when we decided to purchase our first MINI!”

In 2013, MINI presented the current and fourth generation MINI 3 door for the first time. It has been available worldwide since 2014. The one millionth MINI 3 door of the current generation was delivered at MINI Calgary in Alberta, Canada.

The millionth MINI has special features including badging and details demarcating its heritage and milestone status. To mark its delivery, a fun celebration in true MINI style was hosted at MINI Calgary. But perhaps most heartwarming for the Lockharts was a video message from Charlie Cooper – grandson of John Cooper and member of the MINI royal family – welcoming them to the family. “You’re going to have a lot of fun with your MINI,” said Cooper in his message. “I remember getting my first MINI – it wasn’t my first car…because my dad said you’ve got to EARN getting your MINI Cooper, which I got when I was 18. You’re now part of the family,” continued Cooper, “so get out there and enjoy it!”

Right from the start, MINI was an attention-getting, fun-loving member of high society. Royalty, film stars, musicians and celebrities fell in love with it. The brand celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2019, and now celebrates the delivery of its one millionth example to a family that – while perhaps surprised by the fanfare when they arrived to pick up their new vehicle – seems to have fallen just as much in love with the brand, the vehicle and the community.

SOURCE: BMW Group