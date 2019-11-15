Driving fun typical of the brand in the best heritage tradition, the latest design and maximum diversity characterises MINI at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2019. The British premium automobile manufacturer is using the international auto show held in the US State of California to join together with visitors and celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary. It is the perfect occasion to present the exceptional breadth of its current model range – from local emission-free mobility in the city to thrilling performance on the race track. The new all-electric MINI Cooper SE (combined fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined electricity consumption: 16.8 – 14.8 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km) is making its American auto-show debut in Los Angeles. At the same time, the visiting public can get to know the latest elite athletes from the John Cooper Works between 22 November and 1 December 2019.

Smart use of space and agile driving characteristics already enabled the classic Mini to gain a loyal community of fans in the USA. Since the relaunch of the brand, the modern version of the MINI feeling has steadily gained in popularity. The American MINI dealer network now comprises 122 dealerships in 39 states. They offer customers the complete model range of the brand. The MINI Hardtop 2 door, the MINI Hardtop 4 door and the MINI Convertible offer characteristic driving fun and individual style in the premium segment for small cars. The brand has also become firmly established in the premium compact segment with the MINI Clubman and the MINI Countryman.

Emotions instead of emissions: The new MINI Cooper SE.

The latest addition to the model range offers an opportunity to gain a completely novel experience of driving fun so typical of MINI. The new MINI Cooper SE is the first premium small car with all-electric drive to deliver a sustainable and emotionally intense driving experience. The car’s powerful 135 kW/181 hp electric motor thrills with its spontaneous and responsive behaviour, permitting acceleration from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds. The high-voltage battery of the new MINI Cooper SE is positioned low in the floor of the vehicle. The vehicle’s resulting low centre of gravity and the chassis engineering tuned to the specific model assist the new MINI Cooper SE in achieving impressive agility and dynamic cornering performance.

The new MINI Cooper SE is based on the MINI Hardtop 2 door with an internal combustion engine. Its highly expressive design is complemented by independent accents – including the closed radiator grille, yellow MINI Electric logos and model-specific lightweight alloy wheels that point to the locally emission-free drive unit. The car is produced together with the conventionally powered model at the British MINI Plant Oxford and it will be available in the USA from March 2020.

Elite athletes at the top of their game: The MINI John Cooper Works Clubman

and the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman.

The John Cooper Works models in the premium compact segment are being presented to the public at the top of their game in the Los Angeles Auto Show 2019. The MINI John Cooper Works Clubman (combined fuel consumption: 7.4 – 7.1 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 169 – 161 g/km) and the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman (combined fuel consumption: 7.3 – 6.9 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 166 – 156 g/km) are now powered by a new four-cylinder turbo engine with maximum power of 225 kW/301 hp. The increase in power of 55 kW/73 hp by comparison with the predecessor models generates outstanding performance characteristics on the race track.

The new engine is combined as standard with a new 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission, including mechanical differential lock on the front axle, an ALL4 all-wheel drive system, a specifically engineered chassis and additional reinforcement modifications for the body structure, engine connection and chassis fastenings. The new MINI John Cooper Works Clubman only takes 4.6 seconds for acceleration in the sprint from zero to 60 mph. The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman completes the sprint in 4.9 seconds.

SOURCE: BMW Group