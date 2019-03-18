Millennia of tradition inspires personal commission: Bentayga Pearl of the Gulf by Mulliner

Collector’s model celebrates Arabian Gulf’s pearl diving heritage

Mulliner to handcraft just five exquisite cars

Intricate marquetry using luxurious Mother of Pearl

Unique pearl diving dhow boat design inlay in dashboard fascia

Breitling dashboard clock embossed with Mother of Pearl

Mulliner Biometric Secure Stowage for added security

Bentley has created the ultimate collector’s model inspired by the Arabian Gulf’s rich pearl diving heritage, with a personal commission for a Middle Eastern customer – the Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf.

Just five of these exquisite W12-powered cars will be handbuilt by Mulliner’s craftspeople in Crewe, England, each featuring unique Mother of Pearl and Arabian Gulf-themed motifs.

Each model has a bespoke interior that celebrates the Arabian Gulf’s history of pearl diving, a tradition that dates back millennia and was once the region’s main economic driver. Most notably, intricate marquetry to the Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus fascia features a pearl diving dhow boat scene, beautifully inlayed with Mother of Pearl.

The luxurious cabin is appointed with Linen main hide and complemented by Brunel secondary hide – a colour scheme inspired by the natural beauty of pearls – with a Mother of Pearl Breitling clock the dashboard centrepiece.

Camel and Brunel contrast stitching is employed for the quilted seats and door inserts, while gold thread embroidery highlights this Bentayga’s pearl diving credentials. Lambswool rugs are also cut in matching Linen, while Mulliner illuminated treadplates welcome passengers in to the cabin.

Gulf pearls are among the rarest and most sought-after in the world, so to help keep valuables safe in the Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf, Mulliner has installed an ingenious fingerprint secure storage.

The fingerprint sensor technology has been applied to a high pressure die-cast aluminium secure stowage unit located in the cabin. This discreet and unobtrusive locker creates the ideal place to stow valuables while at the beach or utilising valet parking services.

Treasured Inspiration for a Personal Commission

Archaeologists have evidence to suggest the tradition of natural pearl diving in the Gulf dates back more than 7,000 years. The popularity of pearls spread far and wide during Roman times and were once the most sought after of accessories.

The practise is still considered one of the region’s most treasured traditions and was responsible for the founding of the great coastal cities.

Bentley Bentayga – Genuine Luxury With Go-Anywhere Ability

Genuine luxury and go-anywhere driving ability are the hallmarks of the Bentley Bentayga. Powerful, individual and exquisite in equal measure, the Bentayga is for those who demand luxury without compromise.

The Bentayga’s styling is pure Bentley. Sculpted with an elegant, timeless execution, it perfectly balances athleticism with confidence. The world’s most luxurious SUV also has the world’s finest automotive cabin, the epitome of modern British style.

Bentayga offers the widest range of on and off-road drive settings via Bentley’s Drive Dynamic Mode and optional Responsive Off-Road Setting. Up to eight modes are available at the turn of a dial, allowing drivers to select the perfect dynamic set-up for any surface or road condition. This versatility is complemented by Bentley’s Dynamic Ride and Electric Power-Assisted Steering.

Mulliner – Rare by Design

Mulliner exists to respond to the requirements of Bentley’s most discerning customers. Any type of personalisation can be undertaken to create a unique Bentley of individual taste – including personal commissions like the Pearl of the Gulf.

Mulliner’s roots date back to the 1500s – the firm’s original focus was creating luxurious horse-drawn carriages. In 1923 Mulliner showcased work on a Bentley chassis for the first time, exhibiting a two-seater 3 Litre Bentley at the Olympia Show in London – just four years after Bentley Motors was founded. In 1953, Mulliner coachbuilt one of the most iconic Bentleys ever – the R Type Continental. This model inspired the design of today’s Continental GT. In 1957, Mulliner introduced the Continental Flying Spur, a special four-door saloon built on the Bentley Continental chassis. Mulliner officially became part of Bentley Motors in 1959, setting up its workshops in Crewe.

SOURCE: Bentley Motors