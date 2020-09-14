Mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid and natural gas: new powertrain variants for the ŠKODA OCTAVIA

The launch of the fourth-generation OCTAVIA sees ŠKODA reach new heights yet again: The brand’s bestseller is even more emotive and offers an even greater level of active and passive safety. Furthermore, it comes with plenty of new assistance systems and advanced infotainment. Available with an efficient petrol or diesel engine, or one of three alternative powertrains, the new-generation OCTAVIA is also significantly more sustainable. The OCTAVIA e-TEC is the first ever ŠKODA to feature mild hybrid technology. The OCTAVIA iV and the sporty OCTAVIA RS iV are modern plug-in hybrids and the OCTAVIA G-TEC is designed to run on eco-friendly natural gas (CNG). Thanks to the three sustainable powertrain variants, the new OCTAVIA’s CO₂ emissions have been considerably reduced.

In its fourth generation, the ŠKODA OCTAVIA is once again available as a hatchback and an estate; a rugged SCOUT and three sporty RS versions have also been added to the line-up. Fitted with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive and manual or automatic DSG transmissions, there is an OCTAVIA to suit every ŠKODA customer.

The fourth generation since the modern-day OCTAVIA’s launch in 1996 will further cement the model line as the brand’s heart and engine as well as its top volume model. With more than seven million produced, the OCTAVIA is the bestselling ŠKODA ever and a real icon in numerous international markets. In addition to its domestic market, the Czech Republic, the OCTAVIA tops the bestseller lists in seven other countries, including Poland, Austria, Switzerland and Finland. In its second-largest sales market, Germany, the OCTAVIA has been the most sought-after import vehicle for years. The OCTAVIA COMBI, Europe’s most popular estate, has played a major part in this.

ŠKODA manufactures up to 400,000 units of its bestseller each year. The OCTAVIA is the brand’s only model to be made in four different countries: it rolls off production lines in the Czech Republic, China, Russia and India.

The reasons for the OCTAVIA’s success story are obvious: In addition to its ŠKODA-typical generous amounts of space and excellent value for money, the brand’s heart and engine provides an impressive level of safety too – as illustrated by its five-star rating in the Euro NCAP tests. In its fourth generation, the OCTAVIA offers numerous innovative safety and assistance systems. These include Park Assist with Area View whose four cameras create a 360-degree image of the vehicle’s immediate surroundings, Adaptive Lane Assist, which is able to identify roadworks as well as conventional road markings, and the Local Traffic Warning function that automatically warns of traffic hold-ups in the car’s vicinity, such as the end of a traffic jam. For the first time, ŠKODA is offering the new head-up display for the OCTAVIA; this projects information such as the car’s speed, navigation instructions, detected traffic signs and activated driver assistance systems directly onto the windscreen.

The OCTAVIA offers a choice of three infotainment systems from the latest generation with screens measuring between 8.25 and 10 inches. Thanks to a built-in eSIM, the vehicle is always online – thus enabling the use of new ŠKODA Connect online services.

SOURCE: ŠKODA