Micro-mobility for a macro-impact: Nissan partners with Acciona to bring Silence Nanocars and e-motorcycles to UK streets

Nissan partners with market-leader Silence to bring clean, compact, agile nanocars to customers, offering urban drivers easier access to the first step on their electric journey

Bringing small but powerful mobility to urban driving, Nissan today confirmed as UK distributor as part of its electrifying partnership with ACCIONA’s car manufacturer SilenceOpens in a new tab. – a leading European brand of electric micro-mobility vehicles designed for cleaner, smarter, more flexible city-living.

Under this partnership, Nissan will hold distribution and service rights in the UK from October 2024 for the Silence product range, including Silence S04 quadricycle vehicles and electric motorcycles.

Through this collaboration, Nissan customers will be able to access a range of uniquely designed and engineered Silence products, starting with the popular S04 NanocarOpens in a new tab.. Engineered for agility in bustling city environments, this compact, lightweight electric vehicle (EV) comes in two variants, the L6e and L7e, tailored to meet urban driving needs of all kinds. Each variant boasts a strong electric powered range, from 92 miles (L7e) to 109 miles (L6e), with top speeds reaching 28mph (L6e) and 54mph (L7e) – ideal for daily commutes or exploring the town. Powered by two 5.6kWh batteries, it offers quick, simple, convenient charging options, including direct charging, battery swapping at dedicated stations (available with subscription where available), and home or office charging through a removable battery pack.

Gareth Dunsmore, Managing Director e-Micro Mobility at Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania), said: “Following Italy, France and Germany, I am excited to see our partnership now expanding to the UK. Through this Nissan partnership with ACCIONA, we’re ensuring that many more people across Europe have access to electric mobility and can embark on their EV journey. By opening access to Silence’s diverse range of alternative products, we are easing the EV transition by combining clean mobility with cutting-edge technology, in functional and flexible vehicles.”

This partnership comes hot on the heels of Nissan’s recent launch of The Arc – its new business plan focused strongly on driving value and strengthening competitiveness. Along with the launch of 11 bold new models to supercharge sales in the region, at the heart of The Arc is the strategic use of partnerships to drive business growth and transformation, hand-in-hand with like-minded organisations. Smart, forward-looking collaborations with innovative companies such as Silence showcase this strategy perfectly, seamlessly aligning with Nissan’s goals to explore new revenue streams, accelerate the transition to EVs, and respond to the diverse and changing needs of Nissan customers today and tomorrow.

Crucially, this partnership reinforces Nissan’s commitment to a sustainable future, and its ambition to help create a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world. By giving customers across Europe access to new mobility solutions, offering greater diversity of choice, and expanding into new territory, Nissan is lowering the barrier to entry for those who want to go electric – ensuring the transition to electric mobility is inclusive and accessible for all.

Carlos Sotelo, CEO of ACCIONA’s mobility business and Silence, shares the excitement, stating: “The needs of drivers in today’s towns and cities are changing – their commute, their attitudes to mobility, and what constitutes a realistic and efficient way for them to get around urban areas. To respond to this, we need to think smarter, smaller and lighter. Silence’s light electric vehicles (EV), partnered with Nissan’s strong distribution network, offers new, exciting, and clever options for urban mobility in Europe, shaping a more sustainable future.”

Offering both compact electric driving, and smart connectivity, the S04 Nanocar also comes equipped with the My Silence app – a one-stop-shop for any owners’ needs at the touch of a button. Through the app, customers have access to a range of cutting-edge digital services, including keyless entry, location tracking, monitoring of range and battery charge status. Taking flexible city mobility to new levels, it also allows customers to connect with friends and share access to their vehicle, without the need for swapping keys – pushing accessibility to EV options even further.

