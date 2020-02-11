Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council names FCA Executive as Chairman of the Board

The Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC) named FCA North America Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain Management Scott Thiele as Chairman of the Board for the next two years, leading the group’s efforts to advance opportunities for minority-owned businesses. He replaces DTE Chief Procurement Officer Tony Tomczak.

“Our commitment to diversity and inclusion at FCA extends far beyond our walls,” said Scott Thiele, Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain Management, FCA – North America. “I’m proud to serve the MMSDC as they continue supporting minority business owners in creative ways. Diversity drives innovation and innovation drives growth for all of us. I am excited about this opportunity to contribute to the future success of minority suppliers and our communities.”

Growing Supplier Diversity Together: FCA and MMSDC

FCA recently joined a partnership formed between MMSDC and Plug and Play, the largest global innovation platform for startups and corporations, to bring a new innovation hub to Detroit by June 2020. Plug and Play Detroit Powered by AmplifyD (Amplify:Diversity) will provide streamlined access to all technology startups, with an emphasis on those owned by women and minorities. The partnership underpins FCA’s approach to the rapid advancement of select technologies through smart and strategic collaborations that promote a culture of innovation and safety.

In 2019, FCA and MMSDC also launched the Collaborative Growth Initiative, which includes nine automakers and suppliers working together with 18 minority-owned businesses to define, measure and facilitate sustainable sourcing opportunities in the indirect/non-production commodity space. The goal is to ensure strategic business growth.

“Over the past two years, Scott has served as Vice Chair of our organization and I’m sincerely excited to have such an action-oriented, knowledgeable leader at the helm of our organization during a significant time of growth and opportunity,” said Michelle Sourie Robinson, President/CEO of MMSDC. “Scott is decisive, smart and forward thinking. He’s not afraid to step outside the box, which is critical as we experience and embrace a season of exponential growth.”

SOURCE: FCA