Michael Kobriger remains MAN Executive Board member for Production and Logistics

The Supervisory Board of MAN Truck & Bus SE has extended the Executive Board contract of Michael Kobriger (52) by a further three years. He has already been a member of the Executive Board since December 2018 and is responsible for Production & Logistics.

“Michael Kobriger has played a key role in making MAN’s production more robust in recent years. Truck production capacity near Krakow was tripled and the plant in Munich was prepared for the ramp-up of e-mobility. The bus production network in Ankara and Starachowice was realigned, as was component production in Salzgitter, Nuremberg, and Banovce. The task now is to prepare the plants for entry into our new modular system. I look forward to continuing to work with Michael Kobriger,” said MAN Truck & Bus CEO Alexander Vlaskamp.

Born in Nuremberg, Michael Kobriger has held various positions at MAN. Before joining the company’s Executive Board, he was responsible for the Bus division of MAN Truck & Bus. After studying mechanical engineering at the Technical University in Munich, he began his career at MAN Truck & Bus in 1997 as a project engineer in truck production in Munich. For MAN, Michael Kobriger held positions including plant manager in Poland and CTO in India.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus