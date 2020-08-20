MHS Truck & Bus Group, the importer and distributor of MAN in Romania, opened the 9th workshop in Oradea

MHS Truck & Bus Group officially launched the 9th MAN workshop in Romania on the 10th of July, in Oradea. The national workshop network of the Group covers the whole Romanian territory with 8 workshops in Bucharest, Otopeni, Brașov, Sibiu, Cluj, Timișoara, Constanța and Bacău and 5 authorised service partners in Iași, Slatina, Oradea, Piatra Neamț and Baia Mare.

At the launch event on the 10th of July, together with Michael Schmidt, President of MHS Holding, who sent a message via virtual support, were present officials of the Romanian Government and local officials. Among these were Marilen-Gabriel Pirtea, Deputy and Rector of the Romanian Western University Timisoara, Dragoș CL Preda, state secretary, representative of the Romanian Ministry of Transport, Emil Hurezeanu, the Ambassador of Romania in Germany, George Gabriel Bologan, the Ambassador of Romania in Italy, Ilie Gavril Bolojan, the Mayor of Oradea, Bátori Géza, the mayor of Borș town, Elena Claudia Iordache, CEO of MHS Truck & Bus.

„The decision to launch the workshop in Oradea during this difficult period came from my wish to support the Romanian transport sector and to offer new working places in the Western part of Romania“, stated Michael Schmidt, President of MHS Holding.

On behalf of MAN Truck & Bus SE, Goeran Nyberg, Executive Board Member for Sales & Marketing sent a message via virtual support: “Romania is a very important market for us. Therefore, we are really happy to open this completely new workshop in Oradea today. In challenging times, this is an absolutely great sign and shows the good relationship between MAN Truck & Bus, MHS and Romania. With our new Truck Generation we are offering a perfect package to our customers, which will both simplify their business and help us to further build on our strong market position in the future.”

The new workshop in Oradea is located on the E60/ DN1 European Road, very close to the Romanian Western customs point Borș. The new location is spread on 12.000 sqm, out of which 2800 sqm are used for the workshop and office building, and the rest of 9200 sqm are used as parking spaces for the vehicles coming to the workshop and the stock of new and used vehicles ready to be delivered.

The new Oradea workshop has 4 working channels and one channel for technical inspection. 16 new working places are available for workshop specialized personnel (Mechanics, Electricians, Body works, Painting facility and technical inspection). In total, the new workshop offers 24 new working places.

The new building meets the new MAN workshop standards and is authorized for workshop services for MAN and Neoplan, with the option to extend for MAN TGE workshop services. The new workshop meets all the up-to-date measures requested by the Romanian authority regarding the prevention of the SARS-COV-2 virus in working places, measures met as well by whole the Romanian MAN MHS service network.

„The investment value of the new workshop in Oradea is of 4 Million Euro and represents an important step in the development of the workshop network of the MAN brand in Romania”, added Elena Claudia Iordache, CEO MHS Truck & Bus.

MHS Truck Service Oradea will offer to its customers the whole MAN and Neoplan range of products and services: sales for new and used vehicles, workshop services, Mobile24 services, service contracts, original MAN spare parts and accessories, special service and spare parts campaigns.

In order to offer MAN high quality services, the employees from Oradea workshop will constantly attend MAN specialized training courses in the two MHS training centers in Romania, Bucharest and Sibiu. The courses are organized according to the MAN Academy concepts and MAN standards.

The young people from West part of Romania who would like to join the internship program developed by MHS Truck & Bus Group training center, can benefit from the specialized MAN workshop training courses. The internship program reached its 9th generation and continues starting with 2020 under the name of MAN Tech2030.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus