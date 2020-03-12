MG tops up the government’s plug-in car grant back to £3,500

MG Motor UK has announced that it will top-up the Government’s Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG) back to £3,500 for the remainder of March 2020. This means that customers can still purchase a brand-new MG ZS EV from just £22,495 when coupled with the PiCG and MG Customer Saving.

With the newly enhanced offer, MG is not only reacting to evolving customer demand and industry trends, but also helping drivers of older, more polluting cars to do their bit to reduce CO2 and to improve local air quality. By topping up the Government’s Plug-in Car Grant back to £3,500 for the remainder of March, MG continues to bring zero-emissions mobility to a wider audience, while removing older, more polluting cars from UK roads. Since the start of 2020, 30% of MG’s total sales have been zero-emissions MG ZS EVs.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG, said: “With the Government’s announcement that the Plug-in Car Grant is reduced from £3,500 to £3,000 from today, we wanted to be able to help our customers to switch to zero emissions electric MGs without spending more money. We’re delighted to be able to top-up the grant back to £3,500 for the remainder of March. Since the launch of ZS EV in summer last year, our dealerships have been inundated by customers eager to get their hands on the first truly affordable, family-friendly electric car. With this top-up, we’ve maintained the exceptional value-for-money proposition that people expect from MG”.

Positioned as the first truly affordable, family-friendly electric car, ZS EV looks set to revolutionise the way people view zero-emissions motoring. With a WLTP-accredited range of 163 miles, five-star Euro NCAP rating and the high-tech MG Pilot driver assistance suite, ZS EV has room for five and a full-sized boot. Entry level Excite versions are very well equipped and represent outstanding value for money from just £22,495.

SOURCE: MG Motor