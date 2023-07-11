Mercedes-Benz Vans with around 120,000 units sold in the second quarter of 2023

Mercedes-Benz Vans consistently focuses on profitable growth and pursues its goal of offering the most desirable vans and services

Mercedes-Benz Vans consistently focuses on profitable growth and pursues its goal of offering the most desirable vans and services. In the second quarter of 2023, Mercedes-Benz Vans sold 119,500 vans with the three-pointed star worldwide and increased sales by 19% in Q2 – and by 16% in the first half of the year. With this, the division has achieved its best second quarter ever, as well as its best half-year ever.

Mercedes-Benz Vans continues to cater to the needs of both private and commercial customers. The segment of the premium positioned commercial vans made a particularly strong contribution from April to June, with an increase of 23% to 101,600 units. The privately positioned vans saw a sales figure of 18,000 units, an increase of 4%. The share of electric vans rose by 18% to 5,100 vehicles. This once again underscores the division’s claim of leading in electric mobility.

Mercedes-Benz Vans is furthermore strengthening its position in relevant markets and industries. Sales of Mercedes-Benz Vans increased across all strategic markets in Q2: the main sales drivers remain the regions Europe, with group sales up by 24% to 74,000 private and commercial vans, and Asia, with group sales up by 22% to 12,100 private and commercial vans in total. The U.S. achieved the best second sales quarter ever (+5% to 20,300 units). Germany, the division’s largest and home market, recorded sales growth of 25% to 30,600 units.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz