Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd opts for the ‘staycation’ at this year’s Motorhome and Caravan Show

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd pitches up this year at the Motorhome and Caravan Show 2018, showcasing a variety of vehicles designed to take you on your own adventures.

Held at Birmingham’s NEC, the Mercedes-Benz Vans stand can be seen in Hall 10, Stand 25. Vehicle exhibits include the new Sprinter AL-KO low frame chassis, new Sprinter Van and Chassis Cab Motorhomes, and the Marco Polo campervan. With more people opting for a staycation, the range Mercedes-Benz Vans has to offer can be personalised for all the family.

Steve Bridge, Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, added: “Our presence at the Motorhome and Caravan Show demonstrates the diverse range of vehicles Mercedes-Benz Vans has to offer.

“With the versatility and reliability of our vehicles plus the array of safety technology and innovation, there’s something for everyone.”

The Motorhome and Caravan Show takes place at the Birmingham NEC from 16 – 21 October 2018.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz Vans