Mercedes-Benz Vans UK appoints Iain Forsyth as new Managing Director

Mercedes-Benz has appointed Iain Forsyth as the new Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, a role he will assume from 1st March 2025.

In his new position, Forsyth will be responsible for the strategic development of the van business in the UK, as well as the digitalisation of key value streams.

He will take over from Robert Veit, who has managed the UK arm of the business since May 2021.

Forsyth is currently the Director of Vans – Marketing, Product Management & Upfitter Management – at Mercedes-Benz USA. In this position, he oversees critical aspects of the brand’s van business, including product strategy, marketing initiatives and partnerships.

He joined Mercedes-Benz USA in 2020 as Senior Manager of Strategic Fleet, having previously held various leadership roles at Mercedes-Benz Canada – where he demonstrated expertise in both the Passenger Car and Vans divisions.

Prior to joining Mercedes-Benz Canada in 2011, Forsyth held numerous positions at other global automotive organizations – working across marketing, sales planning, incentives and product management.

Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz Vans said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Iain to the UK team. His strategic mindset, collaborative approach, and deep understanding of the automotive industry position him perfectly to lead Mercedes-Benz Vans UK to continued success in the competitive commercial vehicle market.”

Forsyth added: “Robert and the team have done an excellent job in the UK, and I want to continue that success.

“I’ve learnt a lot from my time working in the North American market, and I’m looking forward to using that experience to drive exceptional results over here. I can’t wait to get started.”

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz Vans UK