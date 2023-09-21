Mercedes-Benz Vans and FedEx Express® are advancing electromobility

Mercedes-Benz Vans continues to pursue its goal of being a leader in the field of electromobility and serves many commercial areas with its vehicles

Mercedes-Benz Vans continues to pursue its goal of being a leader in the field of electromobility and serves many commercial areas with its vehicles. One of the most important of these is the courier, express and package service (CEP), which has grown particularly strongly in recent years. The CEP market is a strong driver for a fully electric intra- and inter-urban mobility.

As a major global player in the express logistics business, FedEx Express® in Europe already decided in 2014 to purchase its first electric vans from Mercedes-Benz for its fleet in France. At the end of last year, FedEx Express® ordered 98 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter for its ground operations in the UK, Spain, France and the Netherlands, which will be successively launched on the road. FedEx has a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040 and aims to electrify the entire FedEx-owned pick-up and delivery fleet in a phased procurement approach.

“I am pleased that our battery-electric eSprinter are helping FedEx Express towards its own goals in the area of locally emissions-free parcel pickup and delivery. Reliability and customer orientation are important values, in logistics as well as in vehicle manufacturing. As a company, Mercedes-Benz is committed to these values.”

David Perdomo Hollatz

Head of Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz Vans Region Europe & Germany

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz