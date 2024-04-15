Mercedes-Benz USA extends customer offerings for the 2025 eSprinter

Mercedes-Benz USA is extending customer offerings for the new 2025 eSprinter with the launch of the 81 kWh battery option and more

Mercedes-Benz USA is extending customer offerings for the new 2025 eSprinter with the launch of the 81-kilowatt hour (kWh) battery option (usable capacity) and further developed technology functions. In addition, enhanced safety and assistance systems are now available as well as upgraded standard equipment for the new conventionally powered Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and for the new eSprinter.

More variety focusing on customer needs: The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

With its modularity, the eSprinter, like its counterpart with a combustion engine, demonstrates a high level of practical suitability. This makes it attractive for numerous new use cases and industries and offers CO2-emission free transport with high flexibility in terms of range, body variants and payload. As an alternative to the 113 kWh battery, 170” wheelbase and high roof combination, Mercedes-Benz eSprinter customers in North America can now opt for an 81-kWh battery variant with different wheelbases and roof heights. This enables customers to choose the right configuration for their specific applications in terms of payload and range. With the different battery capacities, Mercedes-Benz can meet many customer needs and specific total cost of ownership requirements – from inner-city local transport to regional feeder transport. To maximise a payload of up to 3,516 lbs., a 144” wheelbase with standard roof combination can offer up to 319 cubic feet of cargo volume. Alternatively, the longer 170” wheelbase with a high roof in combination with the 81 kWh battery allows for a total volume of 488 cubic feet and a payload of up to 3,120 lbs., almost 500 lbs. more payload potential compared to the same configuration with the 113 kWh battery. All eSprinter variants allow for permissible gross vehicle weight of up to 9,370 lbs.

“Daily delivery vehicles generally follow a fixed predictable route that is usually under 150 miles – making the eSprinter the perfect solution for last-mile-deliveries. However, businesses have different needs when it comes to range, cargo volume and payload. It’s important to us to expand our product mix and provide options that tailor to their specific commercial purpose.”

Iain Forsyth – Director of Product Management and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz Vans USA

The permanent magnet synchronous motor of the eSprinter is characterised by particularly high efficiency. It is available with 100 kW or 150 kW peak power and delivers a torque of up to 295 ft.-lb. An electric range for the 81 kWh battery of up to 3292 kilometers (~204 miles) according to the WLTP test procedure, poses a solid foundation for last-mile delivery services that service urban areas. For increased range, the 113 kWh battery offers a range of up to 4783 kilometers (~297 miles). Just like the 113 kWh battery, the 81 kWh option is capable of charging with both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC). Fast charging with up to 115 kilowatts4 from 10 to 80 percent5 of full capacity can be achieved in just over 30 minutes.

With access to nearly 100,000 public charging points nationwide, the Mercedes me connect6 service Mercedes me Charge7 offers access to one of the largest integrated charging networks in the U.S.

Mercedes-Benz is working to improve customer availability and convenience even further. With the launch of the Mercedes-Benz Charging Network, Mercedes-Benz sets a new standard for fast, convenient, clean and reliable EV charging, while promoting EV adoption by expanding the North American public charging map for all brand of EVs. The latest offering within the comprehensive Mercedes-Benz charging infrastructure is the new Mercedes-Benz Wallbox, a convenient and connected charging solution to recharge your van at home.

For commercial fleet customers, Mercedes-Benz USA’s partnership with ChargePoint enables them to access convenient Fleet Depot Charging. Specialised charging hardware, vehicle telematics and software solutions can all be tailored to a specific fleet.

The new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter even safer and more intelligent

Almost 30 years ago, Mercedes-Benz Vans defined the modern light commercial vehicle segment with the Sprinter. To this day, its name is considered synonymous with the entire large van vehicle class. The transporter icon is the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz Vans model portfolio and particularly popular for its ability to adapt to customer and industry-specific needs. In all its variations, the new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter promises comfort on and off the road – from the cab chassis and power unit to the cargo and passenger van, with rear- or all-wheel drive and the maximum gross vehicle weight up to 12,125 lbs. All models are equipped with the comfortable 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and on select models can be combined with all-wheel-drive. With this variety of variants, the Sprinter enables a tailor-made solution for almost all industries and is correspondingly popular with upfitters. More than 75 percent of all commercial Sprinters sold are converted into industry-specific vans by upfitters. Use-cases range from courier, express and parcel vehicles to buses for passenger transport to special vehicles such as refrigerated vans, ambulances, construction site vehicles and camper vans.

The new 2025 Sprinter offers a significant increase in safety, comfort and digital networking, while still offering a high degree of flexibility. The optional intelligent multimedia system MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) includes a 10.25-inch touch display and instrument cluster with colour display. Both screens can be operated intuitively via touch control panels on the new multi-function steering wheel. The high-tech steering wheel has capacitive sensors like a smartphone. This allows it to detect whether hands are gripping the steering wheel (hands-off detection). Another practical comfort feature is the optional storage for smartphones including wireless charging.

Current MBUX generation and a variety of digital extras

The new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and eSprinter offer the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes Benz User Experience) multimedia system with a 10.25-inch display characterised by even faster computing power and further improved menu navigation, granting customers a digital and interactive experience. The conversational voice assistant has become even more intelligent. Certain actions can now be triggered without the activation term “Hey Mercedes”. The voice assistant uses microphones in the optional comfort overhead control panel to recognise which front seat the command is coming from. This means it knows which side wants the seat heating activated, for example. “Hey Mercedes” also explains vehicle functions and provides support if, for example, you want to connect your smartphone via Bluetooth® interface. With MBUX, an integrated smartphone connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now offers a wireless option. Software updates and new vehicle or comfort functions can conveniently come into the vehicle via over-the-air updates (OTA).

Another particularly practical MBUX function is the display of the free space behind the rear. The system uses the rear-view camera to show a hatched area in the central display in which the rear doors can be opened. The distance is programmable and can therefore be adjusted according to the size of the load. This increases comfort when loading and unloading. Drivers can see whether there is enough space without getting out. When the rear doors are opened, the camera image is also transferred to the central display.

The MBUX infotainment system in conjunction with the Mercedes me connect app, provides a wide range of digital extras which make the Sprinter and eSprinter increasingly intelligent – and the everyday life of customers even more convenient and efficient. Free services such as maintenance, accident, and breakdown management, as well as remote services such as locking and unlocking the doors can easily be managed via the Mercedes me connect app. In addition, for the first time, customers will be able to take advantage of the new satellite view and significantly improved navigation for trailers and oversized vehicles.

For additional flexibility, Mercedes-Benz also gives customers with multi-brand fleets the ability to monitor all of their fleet operations from a single interface by using one of several authorised telematics providers. With MBUX, the new eSprinter is integrated into the electric vehicle ecosystem of intelligent navigation (Navigation with Electric Intelligence) with active range management and cloud-based services and apps. This ensures relaxed journeys with transparency and the greatest possible planning security. For example, the charging settings can be adjusted, the best possible charging strategy can be calculated, and pre-conditioning can be carried out.

Safety and assistance systems: even better support in all situations

The safety and assistance systems8 in the new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and eSprinter are equipped with additional, and in some cases new or further developed functions. Most of them are already on board as standard equipment. For example, the standard Active Brake Assist now includes the intersection function and can therefore also warn of vertically crossing or oncoming vehicles even at speeds of up to 37 miles per hour and of dangerous overtaking manoeuvres at speeds of up to 43 miles per hour, as well as intervene in an emergency at speeds of up to 25 miles per hour and assist with turning if a collision with another vehicle is imminent. In addition, Active Brake Assist provides support at higher speeds.

The new Sideguard Assist, available in combination with Blind Spot Assist, helps to better perceive other road users in a defined area on the passenger side. If the system detects another road user in the danger area, an LED light flashes in the exterior mirror when the turn signal is activated. At the same time, an acoustic warning signal sounds via the instrument cluster.

Optionally, for the first time, the Moving-off Information Assist9 is available to avoid collisions with other road users in front of the vehicle when driving away. The system detects other road users within an area of 12 feet in front of and 19.6 inches next to the vehicle. In the event of an impending collision, an acoustic and visual warning signal is sent via the instrument cluster. The function is active up to a speed of 6 miles per hour.

In addition, a new front camera enhances the Active Lane Keeping Assist function by protecting against unintentional lane departure. If the system’s camera detects a lane departure, a corrective steering intervention is made to steer the vehicle back into the lane. Another helpful option is the digital interior mirror, which offers a comfortable view to the rear even if there is no rear window or visibility through the interior is impaired. An HDR (High Dynamic Range) camera on the roof of the rear of the vehicle transmits an image of the traffic behind the Sprinter to the rearview mirror. This is equipped with light sensors on the front and back and automatically adjusts the brightness of the display to the ambient conditions.

New eSprinter specific options are available with the model year update and allow for more functionality, safety and efficiency, which are of paramount importance in the commercial sector. Among others, customers can now choose to add Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and a Parking Package with 360 degree camera.

“With its versatility, a new generation of infotainment systems and enhanced safety- and assistance systems, the Sprinter continues to be the perfect overall system solution for a wide range of commercial transport and mobility requirements. Meanwhile, the new eSprinter impresses with its efficiency, range and load volume. In doing so, it also underscores the Group’s claim to leadership in electric mobility in the commercially oriented segment.”

Andreas Zygan, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Development

Upgraded standard and optional equipment

Mercedes-Benz USA has comprehensively upgraded the standard equipment for the new Sprinter and eSprinter and tailored the offer logic for the equipment packages even more precisely to the specific wishes of customers. Functional equipment, which is already often purchased together, is now increasingly bundled in packages. For both models, for example, there is a choice of the Winter Package PLUS (e. g. with heated front seats, heated steering wheel and wet wiper system) and the Drive Assist Package (e. g. with various driver assist systems and 360 degree camera).

Among other things, the standard equipment of the new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and eSprinter now features the new multifunction steering wheel with capacitive sensors, tire pressure monitoring (front/rear) for dual rear wheel models, rain sensor, entry handles on the front doors and passive child detection in the crew or passenger models. Customers of the Sprinter passenger models can choose a SELECT line with leather steering wheel, a comfort seat for the driver, the comfort overhead control unit and LED high-performance headlights including Adaptive Highbeam Assist.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz USA