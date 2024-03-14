Mercedes-Benz Trucks successfully completes final winter trials in Finland of the eActros 600 prior to start of series production

Engineers from Mercedes-Benz Trucks have been in in Rovaniemi, Finland, to perform trials in extreme cold and snow of the battery-electric eActros 600 for long-distance haulage; these were the last tests prior to the scheduled launch of series production at the end of the year

Engineers from Mercedes-Benz Trucks have been in in Rovaniemi, Finland, to perform trials in extreme cold and snow of the battery-electric eActros 600 for long-distance haulage; these were the last tests prior to the scheduled launch of series production at the end of the year. Between January and March, refined prototypes of the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 had to face temperatures falling as low as minus 35 degrees Celsius to prove their viability under adverse conditions.

Dr. Christof Weber, Head of Global Testing Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “We are on the final straight with trials of the eActros 600 and are extremely pleased with the test results. I am proud of the entire team who untiringly put the eActros 600 through its paces not only in extreme heat in Andalusia but also in the biting cold in Rovaniemi.”

The Mercedes-Benz eActros 600

The eActros 600 for long-distance haulage celebrated its world premiere last October. The high battery capacity of more than 600 kilowatt hours – hence the model designation 600 – and a new, particularly efficient electric drive axle developed in-house, enable the e-truck to achieve a range of 500 kilometers[1] without intermediate charging.

In addition to CCS charging with up to 400 kW, the eActros 600 will later also enable megawatt charging (MCS). Visually, the e-truck is characterized by a fundamentally new, puristic design with clear lines and an aerodynamic shape. When it comes to profitability for fleet operators, the electric truck is intended to set new standards, over the long term replacing the majority of diesel trucks in the important long-haul transport segment. The core of Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ concept for battery-electric long-distance transport is to offer customers a holistic solution consisting of vehicle technology, consulting, charging infrastructure and services. In addition to the tractor unit, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will also produce rigid variants of the eActros 600 right from market launch, offering customers further possible applications for electric transport.

[1] The range was determined internally under specific test conditions, after preconditioning with a 4×2 tractor unit with 40t total towing weight at 20 °C outside temperature in long-haul operation and may deviate from the values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/2400.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck