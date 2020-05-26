Mercedes-Benz: The E-Class Cabriolet with sun-reflecting leather

Get in, start the engine and drive off in a relaxed manner – even after the vehicle has been sitting in the blazing sun with the top down for a long time. This is possible in the E-Class Cabriolet thanks to sun-reflecting leather, a specially coated leather that heats up much less than untreated leather and remains up to 13 degrees Celsius cooler in direct sunlight. For many customers, this is one of the must-haves in the open-top four-seater E-Class, as are the AIRCAP® wind deflector system and AIRSCARF® neck-level heating feature.

The specially coated leather reflects the near-infrared waves of the sun and thus heats up noticeably less and more slowly than standard leather, which absorbs heat radiation. This proves to be a major gain in comfort, especially with dark seat covers. Even with the soft top closed, the interior heats up less thanks to the cool leather. The special color and pigmentation of the sun-reflecting surface has no effect on the high-quality appearance and feel typical of a Mercedes-Benz. Sunglasses and sunscreen are therefore all that is needed for carefree open-air enjoyment in the E-Class Cabriolet.

Tune in to the Digital World Premiere of the Mercedes-Benz & Mercedes-AMG E-Class Coupe & Cabriolet Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EST: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/e-class2020

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz