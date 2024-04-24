Mercedes-Benz: The all-new G-Class electrifies Los Angeles at its star-studded world premiere

From Schöckl mountain to Beverly Hills: Mercedes-Benz premieres the all-new electric G-Class in L.A., USA

Few other vehicles have influenced pop culture in recent years like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. With its unmissable squared-off silhouette, it has never lost its rugged roots and off-road capabilities, whilst becoming an icon for creatively-minded customers and fans around the world. Mercedes-Benz chose the city of Los Angeles – a hotbed of lifestyle and culture – to celebrate the all‑new electric G-Class.

The all-electric off-roader was unveiled to a community of influential enthusiasts of the brand at an exclusive premiere in Franklin Canyon Park. Celebrating the G-Class icon following across music, fashion, art & culture, the event was attended by Mercedes-Benz ambassadors and friends of the brand including Tracee Ellis Ross, Selma Blair, Ciara, Zack Bia, Joseph Lee, Madelaine Petsch, Trevor Noah, Saweetie, Siobhan Bell, Veneda Carter, Reese Cooper, Kacy Hill, Aminé, Evan Ross, Nigel Sylvester, Brandon Thomas Lee, Joyce Wrice, George Russell, Chase B, Justine Skye, Brent Faiyaz, Miles Chamley-Watson, Zane Lowe, Michael Uzowuru, Fahri Yardım, Bakar and many more. There was also a special surprise performance by renowned global musician Travis Scott.

First launched 45 years ago, the G-Class, which takes its name from Geländewagen meaning off-road vehicle, formed its worldwide reputation as a sought-after brand icon. With its long-lasting durability, 80 percent of all G-Class’ ever built remain in use on or off–road.

Geländewagen Electrified: The Ultimate G-Class Experience

The exclusive invitation-only event transported guests through Franklin Canyon Park via a captivating entrance that illuminated heritage G-Class models, including Kendall Jenner’s personal G 500 Cabriolet, alongside the latest generation of the G-Class unveiled only last month. Inside, guests were met with a spectacular lakeside setting, fitting to the G-Class’ go-anywhere legacy.

Throughout the event, guests continued to experience a unique G-Class universe: The all-new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology EDITION ONE emerged from water amongst light projections and mystical smoke. A surprise performance by global musician Travis Scott added to the staging as guests were treated to an exclusive set. A second electric Geländewagen, was then unveiled offering guests a chance to see the all-new electric G-Class up close. During the evening, guests partied to the sounds of Chase B and Zack Bia.

“Los Angeles is a place famous for its legends, which is why we chose to reveal our new electric G-Class right here in Beverly Hills. For over four decades, the G-Class has shown its ability to go almost anywhere on the planet, and tonight the tables were turned. We’re very grateful that so many of our beloved G-family like Kendall Jenner, Bradley Cooper or Travis Scott joined us to celebrate the relaunch of our icon tonight. And if that wasn’t enough, the electric G was simultaneously revealed on the other side of the world in Beijing.”

Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Communications & Marketing Mercedes Benz AG

“The G‑Class is a true legend, and we are thrilled to celebrate the highly anticipated debut of the all-electric model in Los Angeles. The G feels just as much at home here as it does in the great outdoors. Our new electric G‑Class can do everything the G we know can do – and then some. It can wade deeper, and – with the show-stopping G-TURN – continues to amaze. With these new capabilities and unique characteristics, the electric G‑Class marks an important chapter for Mercedes-Benz as leaders in electric drive.”

Michael Schiebe, CEO Mercedes-AMG and Head of Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Mercedes-Maybach Business Units

Legendary design language meets unique drive technology: The Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology

The all-new electric G-Class is equipped with new off-road qualities that showcase the vehicle’s near-endless possibilities. Unique driving characteristics and exclusive features have been included in the new car. For example, with the G-TURN[2], drivers can turn the all-new electric G-Class almost on the spot. The vehicle performs up to two complete vehicle turns in the desired direction on unpaved or loose surfaces. G-STEERING ensures a significantly smaller turning circle when driving off-road and G-ROAR brings a unique sound experience to the new model, otherwise the electric G drives very quietly. Four individually controllable electric motors contribute to innovative drive concepts and characteristics – whatever’s happening under its wheels.

As well as embracing the new, the vehicle remains true to the character of the model series, combining the unmistakable look of the rugged off-road vehicle with selected typical electric design elements. The exterior is given a striking electric look with the optionally available black panel grille, amongst other distinguishing factors including: a restyled, raised bonnet; and air curtains in the rear wheel arch extensions. The interior combines impressive quality with a classic design language, bearing typical G-Class elements. More detailed information as well as technical data regarding the electric G-Class is available here.

[1]The specified values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) measurement method. The ranges given refer to ECE markets. The energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the efficient utilisation of the fuel or energy source by the car, but also on the driving style and other non-technical factors.

[2] It is not permissible to use G-TURN and G-STEERING on public roads. Use G-TURN and G-STEERING only on loose or soft surfaces, e.g. gravel or snow.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz