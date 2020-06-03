Mercedes-Benz: Sales release: CLS, E-Class Saloon and Estate now available to order

The Mercedes-Benz luxury class: fresh start with significantly upgraded models

The CLS is about to enter the new model year with new paintwork shades (Mojave silver and high-tech silver) and an extensive technical update. The Mercedes-Benz CLS (combined fuel consumption 8.3-5.0 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 191-132 g/km) [1] and the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption 9.0-8.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 206-199 g/km)1 are characterised by a significantly upgraded MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) and an extended range of programmes for the ENERGIZING comfort control system. The Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG E-Class models likewise feature a comprehensive range of enhancements. The styling has been sportily honed with the front sections, in particular, being given a fresh look. The full-LED headlamps, fitted as standard, are accommodated in flatter housings, while the LED tail lamps have been further refined. When sales start on 3 June, the vehicle line-up will range from the Mercedes-Benz E 220 d Saloon (combined fuel consumption 4.9-4.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 130-123 g/km)1 through to the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption 9.0-8.8 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 207-200 g/km)1. Prices[2] start at 48,474.65 euros for the E-Class and 59,386.95 euros for the CLS.

Common to both the CLS and the E-Class is the updating of the driving assistance systems to provide cooperative support for the driver. This results in an especially high level of active safety: the car is able to react, even if the driver is unable to do so. The hands-off detection feature of the E-Class steering wheel now works on a capacitive basis, thereby enhancing user-friendliness when driving in semi-automated mode. That’s because to signal to the assistance systems that the driver still has control of the vehicle, it is sufficient for the driver to hold the steering wheel. Until now, the steering torque from a slight steering movement was required as feedback. The rim of the new steering wheel features a pad with corresponding sensors.

The CLS and E-Class come as standard with Active Brake Assist, which in many situations is able to use autonomous braking to prevent a collision or mitigate its severity. The system is also able to brake for stationary vehicles and crossing pedestrians at typical city speeds and even to prevent collisions, depending on the situation. As part of the Driving Assistance Package, this is now also possible when turning off across the oncoming lane. A range of further Intelligent Drive functions can optionally be added to the Driving Assistance package. They include Active Speed Limit Assist, which uses map data and information from Traffic Sign Assist to respond to changes in the speed limit. Route-based speed adaptation ahead of bends, roundabouts, toll stations and T-junctions, as well prior to turning off/exiting motorways/expressways, is also included in the scope of delivery. When the driver switches on Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with route-based speed adaptation, the E-Class is now even able to respond to data from Live Traffic Information. When driving in a tailback on the motorway, Active Stop-and-Go Assist is largely able to perform the tasks of keeping in lane and maintaining the safety distance with a high level of availability at speeds up to around 60 km/h. The vehicle can restart automatically up to one minute after coming to a stop. On multi-lane roads, Active Steering Assist is able to support the driver with the emergency corridor function, which causes the vehicle to stay off-centre in the lane. On motorways, at speeds under 60 km/h, the vehicle refers to detected lane markings and applies swarm intelligence to take its bearings from vehicles in the surrounding area. If none are detected, the E-Class takes its bearings from the vehicle ahead as before.

Latest generation of the MBUX multimedia system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience)

As standard, the CLS and E-Class include two large 10.25-inch/26 cm screens, which are arranged side by side to give a widescreen effect. Two 12.3-inch/31.2 cm screens are optionally available. The information in the instrument cluster and on the media display is easily legible on the large, high-resolution screens. Superb graphics in high visual quality are used to provide emotionally appealing displays that help to reinforce the intuitive nature of the control structure, which is now also accessible via the touch-sensitive surface of the media display.

A unique feature of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) is its learning capability thanks to artificial intelligence. With its predictive functions, MBUX anticipates what the user would like next, for example. For instance, anyone who often telephones a specific person on Tuesdays during the journey home will receive their telephone number as a suggestion in the display on this day of the week. Other highlights include touchscreen control of the media display as standard and the use of augmented reality technology for the navigation display when the navigation function is active: a video image of the surroundings is enhanced with helpful navigation information: arrows or house numbers are automatically superimposed directly onto the image in the media display, for example. The system also assists the driver at traffic lights: if the E-Class is the first car at the lights, the current traffic light situation is superimposed. In this way, this new function is a particular help when there is an unfavourable line of sight to the traffic lights. The optional MBUX Interior Assist also allows intuitive operation of different comfort and MBUX functions by movement recognition.

ENERGIZING comfort control networks various comfort systems in the vehicle, and uses musical and lighting moods plus a number of massage modes for a wide range of feel-good programmes. The ENERGIZING COACH is a new feature. This function is based on an intelligent algorithm and recommends one or other of the programmes depending on the situation and the individual concerned. If a Garmin® wearable is integrated, personal values such as stress level or quality of sleep optimise the accuracy of the recommendation. The aim is to ensure the driver feels well and relaxed even during demanding or monotonous journeys. The “PowerNap” programme is available in the plug-in hybrids (Saloon and Estate): a useful feature for example when taking a break from driving at a rest area or when charging the battery en route. The programme has three phases – falling asleep, sleeping, waking – and can enhance the performance of the driver and provide new energy.

URBAN GUARD protects the vehicle against vandals and criminals

The option packages URBAN GUARD Vehicle Protection and URBAN GUARD Vehicle Protection Plus are available for the CLS and the E-Class. URBAN GUARD comprises an anti-theft alarm system, tow-away protection with visual and audible warning in case of a detected change in position, an alarm siren, interior monitoring and preinstallation for theft and parking collision detection. In addition, URBAN GUARD Vehicle Protection Plus is able to pinpoint the location of stolen vehicles.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Daimler