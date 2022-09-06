Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Pilot project launched with Österreichische Post to test modern filter technology

Two eSprinter of Österreichische Post (Austrian postal service) equipped with optimised filters to reduce fine dust emissions

What can solutions for more sustainability in urban delivery traffic of the future look like? The SUSTAINEER (SUSTAINABILITY PIONEER) technology carrier from Mercedes‑Benz Vans, which was unveiled in October 2021, combines a wide range of innovative solutions to improve the quality of life in cities, conserve resources and protect the climate, and enhance driver health and safety. To reduce fine dust emissions, the all-electric van is equipped with fine dust particle filters. In August, Mercedes‑Benz Vans, together with Österreichische Post – the Austrian postal service – started testing the filter technology developed in cooperation with MANN+HUMMEL in real-life operations in Graz. First results from the test operation are expected at the end of the year.

Air quality is a key factor for the quality of urban life. But CO2 emissions and particulate matter in particular are a burden on people and the environment. Mercedes‑Benz Vans, the Österreichische Post and MANN+HUMMEL are launching a pilot project to reduce fine dust pollution and to gain comprehensive insights into effectiveness, weather influences and durability in real-life operation. For this purpose, two eSprinter series production vehicles of the Österreichische Post were equipped with optimised fine dust filters in the front module. The two eSprinter have been on the road in Graz city centre since August 2022. They complete their routes in weekly rotation in order to determine representative values for the fine dust concentration via the installed fine dust sensors.

The project is supported by the Institute for Energy and Environmental Technology (IUTA) in Duisburg. The filters are regularly checked on site by Mercedes-Benz Vans and the filtration specialist Mann+Hummel.

The Austrian postal service’s initiative fits seamlessly into the city’s overall smart concept called “Green Graz”. Since November 2021, the Österreichische Post fleet in Graz has been exclusively using purely electric vehicles for the delivery of parcels, letters, advertising mail and print media, so these are locally emission-free. In this way, the Austrian postal service’s measures contribute to a reduction of CO2 and noise emissions in the city. The pilot project is intended to show how these successes can be further optimised. By 2030, the Österreichische Post plans to deliver all-electric deliveries throughout the country. Since spring of this year, the fleet has been expanded to include only purely electric delivery vehicles.

Presented in SUSTAINEER back in 2021: Front module and underbody filters improve air quality

The technology for this pilot project comes from the development of the Mercedes-Benz Vans technology carrier SUSTAINEER. The SUSTAINEER shows how the electrified commercial transport sector can contribute to liveable cities and resource conservation. The technology carrier presented at the end of 2021 is equipped with two particulate filters to reduce fine dust emissions from tyre, brake and asphalt abrasion. The modern filter technology was developed in cooperation with the filtration specialist MANN+HUMMEL and reduces fine dust emissions in the immediate vicinity of the vehicle down to a particle size of ten micrometres (PM10) by more than 50 percent – 35 percent during charging and 15 percent during driving. The effectiveness of filtration increases further with higher levels of particulate matter in the environment. This means that in urban areas with poorer air quality, far greater quantities of particulate matter can be filtered out.

In the pilot project with the Österreichische Post, the filter integrated in the front module of the SUSTAINEER is currently being tested. It filters fine dust out of the air in combination with the suction fan already in the vehicle. In this way, it not only improves the air quality by means of the airstream. It filters fine dust out of the ambient air even at low driving speeds and during the charging process. In addition, the vehicle is fitted with a fine particle sensor. This measures the fine dust concentration in the air and can control the filtration performance accordingly. This also allows the vehicle to be used as a mobile monitoring station. The filter elements can easily be removed and replaced during annual servicing.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz