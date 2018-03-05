Mercedes Benz: Enhanced performance and a design update for the bestseller

With four body variants, three output levels and two drive types, the C-Class is the most versatile and most successful model series from Mercedes-AMG. Extensive measures now make the entry-level models, the C 43 4MATIC Saloon (combined fuel consumption: 9.1 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 209 g/km[1]) and Estate (combined fuel consumption: 9.4 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 214 g/km1) even more attractive. The AMG radiator grille in a twin-louvre design, the powerfully sculpted front apron and the new rear apron with round twin tailpipe trim elements visibly enhance the new C 43 models and give them an even more distinct positioning. The interior benefits from an optional fully digital cockpit with unmistakable AMG displays and the new generation of AMG steering wheels. The 3.0‑litre V6 biturbo engine now delivers 287 kW (390 hp). Together with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and rear-biased AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive, the engine combines agile driving dynamics with comfort on long journeys.

“As the most successful model series for Mercedes-AMG, the C‑Class family in all its facets has made a major contribution to our corporate success. One major component in this success story was the implementation of the 43‑series models, which have thrilled our customers worldwide since the market launch in 2015. The high demand and positive feedback have encouraged us to sharpen up not only the appearance of the facelift, but also its performance, efficiency and dynamism in true AMG style,” says Tobias Moers, Chairman of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

[1] The stated figures (provisional data) were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the “NEDC CO 2 figures” according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures.

