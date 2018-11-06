Mercedes-Benz E-Class diesel plug-in- hybrid now available to order

The new E 300 de Saloon and Estate are available to order, with prices starting at £47,700 for the Saloon and £49,700 for the Estate.

The new E 300 de redefines the executive hybrid segment, providing the ultimate combination of diesel’s long-distance efficiency and frugality with the emissions-free running of electricity.

The E 300 de Saloon and Estate are powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine which produces 194 hp and 400 Nm of torque and a hybrid module with 122 hp of electric power and 440 Nm of torque (combined system output is 700 Nm). It can achieve 166.2 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 41 g/km of CO 2 (44 g/km for the Estate). It can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 5.9 seconds (6.0 seconds for the Estate) and has a top speed of 155 mph.

The E 300 de has a fully electric range of 34 miles for the Saloon and 32 miles for the Estate. It has a battery capacity of 13.5 kWh and can be charged from 10 to 100 per cent in under two hours with a 7.4 kW charger.

Every model comes with a high specification as standard. The entry-level SE features blind spot assist; widescreen cockpit; four USB ports; touchpad with controller; illuminated door sills; spilt-folding rear seats; Parking package including Active Parking Assist with front and rear parking sensors; Seat Comfort package including Electro-pneumatic four-way lumbar support; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels; Keyless-Go starting function; light carbon-grain aluminium trim with centre console in black open-pored ash wood; and heated front seats.

The AMG Line trim adds AMG exterior bodystyling; 18-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels; black open-pore ash wood trim with Artico Dinamica leather upholstery; AMG steering wheel with touch control buttons; and privacy glass.

The Premium package is available for £2,395 and includes COMAND Online; memory package; wireless charging; Multibeam LED; and Parking package including 360 camera.

The £4,395 Premium Plus package adds to this with Burmester surround sound system; Keyless-Go package including hands-free access, automatic powered boot closing and keyless entry; and a panoramic sunroof.

For £595 the Night package can be added and includes 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels in high-gloss black; diamond radiator grille and a single louvre in high-gloss black; front apron in high-gloss black; and rear bumper in high-gloss black with chrome trim.

The Comfort package – only available in conjunction with the Premium or Premium Plus package – costs £1,895 for SE trim (£3,295 for AMG Line) and includes Air Balance; Energizing comfort control; Air Body Control air suspension; and Nappa leather upholstery (AMG Line only).

Driver assistance systems include a Lane Tracking package (£595) that includes Active Lane Keeping Assist, and the more comprehensive Driving Assistance package (£1,695) which adds Active Brake Assist; Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Speed Limit Assist; Active Lane-change Assist; Evasive Steering Assist; Pre-Safe Impulse Side and Pre-Safe Plus.

E-Class Saloon and Estate Pricing

Trim CO 2 mpg OTR price (£) P11D (£) Road fund licence (£) BIK tax rate (%) Saloon E 220 d SE 122 61.4 38,065 37,805 205 29 AMG Line 127 58.9 40,560 40,300 205 30 E 220 d 4MATIC SE 135 55.4 39,975 39,405 515 32 AMG Line 135 55.4 42,470 41,900 515 32 E 300 de SE 41 166.2 47,700 47,645 0 13 AMG Line 41 166.2 50,195 50,140 0 13 E 400 d 4MATIC AMG Line 154 47.1 54,685 53,800 830 35 E 200 SE 153 42.2 38,125 37,555 515 31 AMG Line 163 39.2 40,620 40,050 515 33 E 53 4MATIC+ – 200 32.5 64,240 62,945 1240 37 E 63 S 4MATIC+ – 245 26.2 94,725 92,910 1760 37 Estate E 220 d SE 129 57.7 40,065 39,805 205 30 AMG Line 135 55.4 42,870 42,300 515 32 E 220 d 4MATIC SE 140 53.3 41,975 41,405 515 33 AMG Line 142 52.3 44,470 43,900 515 33 E 300 de SE 44 166.2 49,700 49,645 0 13 AMG Line 44 166.2 52,195 52,140 0 13 E 400 d 4MATIC AMG Line 161 46.3 56,685 55,800 830 37 E 200 SE 161 39.8 40,125 39,555 515 33 AMG Line 172 37.7 42,935 42,050 830 35 E 53 4MATIC+ – 203 31.7 66,240 64,945 1240 37 E 63 S 4MATIC+ – 246 26.2 96,725 94,910 1760 37

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz