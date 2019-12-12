Mercedes-Benz Dusseldorf plant celebrates start of production of the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

The founder of its own segment – the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter – is taking the next step and will, in the future, also be operating fully electrically too. On 12 December 2019, the Mercedes-Benz Dusseldorf plant celebrated the start of production of the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter with an event for employees and invited guests. As guests of honour, Armin Laschet, Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, and Thomas Geisel, Lord Mayor of the state capital Dusseldorf, recognised this step and the commitment which Mercedes-Benz has demonstrated to its Dusseldorf site. As host, Dr Armin Willy, Site Representative and Head of the Mercedes-Benz plant in Dusseldorf, welcomed the guests and employees as well as Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Ingo Ettischer, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Operations.

The Stuttgart-based manufacturer has been building its globally successful vans in Dusseldorf since 1962. Ever since, the plant has continually developed to become in recent years the leading Sprinter plant worldwide and to serve as a benchmark for the other locations. The implementation of future-oriented technologies and production methods as well as their consistent testing benefits the entire production network of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

More than 4.6 million vehicles have been produced in Dusseldorf to date. Since 2018, production of the new Sprinter has also taken place there, with over 200,000 units having already left the assembly line, ready to enter into their daily service all over the world. The production of the fully electric eSprinter marks the beginning of a new era in Dusseldorf. Building the eSprinter in Dusseldorf is a next step for the future of the plant and for the manufacturer itself. Over the past years, already in advance of production of the new Sprinter and the new drive system variants, Mercedes-Benz Vans has invested a total of around 330 million euros in the technical expansion of production, while taking into account the fact that, in future, the manufacture of both conventionally operated and fully electric vehicles will be built on a single production line. The result will be enormous flexibility and the ability to meet both customer and market requirements. Besides the comprehensive investments in the production systems, the plant has also been massively investing in the basic and advanced training of its own employees. Since the decision was made to build the eSprinter in Dusseldorf, the plant has become the competence centre for electric drives and has developed the requisite expertise. To date over 2,400 employees have been trained for handling and assembling the high-voltage technologies.

SOURCE: Daimler