Mercedes-Benz brings movie magic into the car with the RIDEVU advanced entertainment service by Sony Pictures Entertainment

Wide selection of movies included, with more available to rent or buy, including new releases

Mercedes-Benz is offering its customers access to the advanced RIDEVU video entertainment service from Sony Pictures Entertainment. Taking advantage of Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX technologies, RIDEVU delivers a high-quality in-car movie experience[1] on up to six different screens – including the in-car screens and on other devices – at the same time from one account. In eligible markets and models, customers with an active MBUX Entertainment Package Plus subscription are now able to create a RIDEVU account via the in-car app[2]. Once activated, it gives them access to a wide selection of included movies, updated regularly. Customers are also able to rent or buy from an even larger catalogue of movies, including new releases. The RIDEVU app is already available in Germany, the UK and Ireland for owners of models equipped with the second-generation MBUX[3]. In those markets, the service will roll out soon in models with the latest-generation MBUX[4].

“We are excited to collaborate with Sony Pictures Entertainment to offer our customers this first-of-its-kind user experience. Because RIDEVU is developed specifically for in-car entertainment, it takes movie-watching in a Mercedes-Benz to a new level of convenience and simplicity. Not only that, our benchmark, large-format HD displays front and back are ideally suited to viewing the impressive RIDEVU catalogue.”

Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer, Mercedes-Benz AG

Best-in-class entertainment experience with blockbuster movies in high-quality video and audio

The RIDEVU video entertainment service provides Mercedes-Benz customers with access to a catalogue of blockbuster movies and exciting extras. The streaming package includes a wide selection of movies, with frequent updates ensuring a regular supply of new titles. Also included is short-form content packed with fascinating behind-the-scenes insights, additional footage, interviews and more.

With a RIDEVU account, Mercedes-Benz customers also have the option of renting (VOD) or buying (EST) from the extensive catalogue of feature films. Movies include the latest releases, hot on the heels of their cinema debuts, as well as blockbuster classics. With video available in HD, customers will be able to watch movies in crystal clarity on all integrated screens. For vehicles equipped with the optional Burmester® high-end 4D and 3D surround sound system, there are plans to offer customers a selection of movies in premium audio formats.

Building the foundation of video streaming – with even more functionality coming soon

The RIDEVU app is available on all screens in the vehicle, with each able to stream content individually. The simple and intuitive interface makes it easy for users to browse and watch movies and/or movie trailers. Functionality will be expanded soon to include a screen manager, which will enable content sharing and synchronisation across different screens.

In addition, customers can already seamlessly use their own brought-in mobile devices to access content in and out of the vehicle. The frictionless entertainment experience also includes the ability to cast to a TV or download to continue watching offline. All of this is facilitated by the “RIDEVU” mobile app, which is available for iOS and Android.

Just a few short clicks bring the silver screen into the car

In Germany, the UK and Ireland, owners of models with second-generation MBUX infotainment systems and the MBUX Entertainment Package Plus can already find the RIDEVU app in their menu. To use the service, customers must also activate the “Video Streaming” service in the Mercedes-Benz App. Upon clicking the RIDEVU icon on the main screen, customers will be prompted to follow a few easy steps to set up a free account. Only one account is required per vehicle. They will then have access to the video streaming package included in the app.

[1] For reasons of safety, the driver can gain full access to the app via the central display only when the car is parked or while DRIVE PILOT is activated.

[2] To use the Digital Extras, you must create a Mercedes me ID and agree to the Terms of Use for Digital Extras and the Mercedes me ID Service Terms in their applicable versions. The Digital Extras presented and their availability and functionalities depend in particular on time, the vehicle model, year of manufacture, selected optional equipment and country.

[3] Model lines 223, 294, 295, 296, 297

[4] Model lines 206 (CY24/1), 214, 236, 254 (CY24/1)

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz