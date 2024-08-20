Mercedes-Benz announces partnership for triple-A gaming with Boosteroid at gamescom 2024

Boosteroid partnership brings catalogue of 1,000-plus games into the car, including a wide selection of triple-A titles

Mercedes-Benz today announced a new partnership with Boosteroid, the largest global independent cloud gaming provider. The Boosteroid app will be available next year as part of the MBUX Entertainment Package Plus for vehicles equipped with the third-generation MBUX infotainment system. With this partnership, Mercedes-Benz is taking its next step towards a future of immersive in-car gaming. Visitors can test out the new gaming experience with selected titles in a Mercedes-Benz E-Class at the booth of long-time Mercedes-Benz esports partner, SK Gaming (hall 09.1, booth A029), from August 21-25.

“Together with Boosteroid, we’re offering an even more attractive in-car gaming experience for Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The cloud-based approach to gaming is the ideal way to bring triple-A gaming to our customers and gaming fans alike. It’s a clear proof point of how we’re further developing MBUX to cater to our customers’ expectations. That’s why we’re excited to be here at gamescom, joining our long-time esports partner, SK Gaming, who are one of the best-known names in competitive gaming.”

Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer, Mercedes-Benz AG

As gaming and esports continue growing in importance and cultural significance, their relevance for Mercedes-Benz and its customers is increasing accordingly. With the cloud gaming community predicting that 90 percent of gamers will opt for cloud-based gaming by the early 2030s, Boosteroid is making it easier than ever for users to play games from popular third-party platforms like Steam or Epic. It currently offers 1,000-plus high-quality titles, including numerous triple-A games such as Fortnite and Sea of Thieves.

Via a subscription model, Boosteroid users can play their purchased games on almost any device, including most PCs, laptops, smartphones or smart TVs – with the MBUX infotainment system soon joining the list of available options. The Boosteroid app will be available in Europe and North and South America in 2025. It can be downloaded via the in-car App Store. To enjoy the best in-car gaming experience, users can play their own games – but only when the vehicle is parked – using their Bluetooth gaming controller or mobile phone. At gamescom, visitors to the SK Gaming booth can also try out the recently announced Need for Speed™ Mobile game coming to Mercedes-Benz vehicles in China.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz