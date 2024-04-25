Mercedes-Benz announces cooperation with Tencent and Electronic Arts at Auto China 2024

First car manufacturer to cooperate with Tencent and Electronic Arts (EA), bringing a new Need for Speed™ Mobile title named ‘极品飞车™：集结’ in Chinese, roughly translating as ‘Need for Speed™: Assemble’, to Mercedes-Benz vehicles

Today at Auto China 2024, Mercedes-Benz announces a new development that will make in-car gaming even more exciting. Through cooperation with Tencent and EA, Need for Speed™: Assemble will be available in Mercedes-Benz vehicles in China by the end of this year. The future of immersive in-car gaming is powered by the third generation MBUX, which is a precursor to the Mercedes-Benz Operating System, MB.OS.

“Your Mercedes-Benz is more than just a car; it’s your personal arcade. With our cooperation with Tencent and EA, we’re driving the future of in-car entertainment, where luxury meets adrenaline. Tailored to our customers, every journey is now a personalized adventure. Get ready to unlock worlds of excitement.”

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer

The new Need for Speed™ Mobile title is based on the acclaimed video game series. Need for Speed™ is one of the most successful game franchises of all time and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2024. More than 100 million copies of the game have been sold worldwide and over 20 different versions have been published. Over the years, it has incorporated street driving and track racing on a selection of internationally recognised circuits and fictional cities.

The game will be available in Mercedes-Benz vehicles with third generation MBUX in China via an over-the-air (OTA) update by the end of this year. For the full in-car gaming experience, players will be able to use their Bluetooth gaming controller when the vehicle is stationary. Soon, MBUX will offer many additional exciting and creative in-car gaming possibilities. Rollouts in further markets are also planned.

Visitors to the Mercedes-Benz booth at Auto China 2024 will be able to experience a live demo in the E-Class for the first time.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz