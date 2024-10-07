Mercedes‑Benz: The next step on the way to reinventing the van: First VAN.EA prototypes ready to go

Mercedes‑Benz Vans is implementing the next stage of its electrification strategy with VAN.EA: Starting 2026, all newly developed medium and large vans from Mercedes‑Benz will be based on the modular, flexible and scalable electric architecture VAN.EA (Mercedes‑Benz Van Electric Architecture)

Mercedes‑Benz Vans is implementing the next stage of its electrification strategy with VAN.EA: Starting 2026, all newly developed medium and large vans from Mercedes‑Benz will be based on the modular, flexible and scalable electric architecture VAN.EA (Mercedes‑Benz Van Electric Architecture). The first prototypes are now on public roads – a milestone on the way to reinventing the van.

VAN.EA allows for a clear differentiation between privately positioned vans in the luxury segment and commercial vans in the premium segment. In the privately positioned wans, the portfolio will range from family vans to exclusive VIP shuttles to luxurious and spacious limousines for customers with the highest demands.

With regard to installed technologies, the new vans meet a wide variety of customer requirements. Regardless of whether with front wheel drive or 4×4, all vehicles will be equipped with the latest version of the Mercedes‑Benz Operating System (MB.OS), as well as a 800 volt charging system and a 22 kW AC charger.

Following a long-distance journey from Stuttgart to the North Cape in early June 2024 with a specially constructed vehicle for testing the chassis, electric powertrain, battery and high-voltage components, the current tests focus on the interaction of all components in the overall vehicle. In winter, the next major milestone will be the cold testing in Sweden.

SOURCE: Mercedes‑Benz