Mercedes‑Benz: A new HORIZON – Latest V Class Marco Polo is a high-end all-rounder for life and leisure

Mercedes‑Benz is celebrating the 10th birthday of the V-Class and closing out the anniversary year by adding a new model to the V-Class portfolio

Ten years ago the V‑Class, with its combination of a roomy interior and elegant styling, ushered in a new segment for Mercedes-Benz: the limousine in XXL format. Moreover, the V‑Class has become the basis for the company’s own family of campers and recreational vehicles – which from then on have been both functional and stylish. To mark the 10-year anniversary, the successful model received a thorough upgrade. The current V-Class raises the bar for comfort and style to a new level. The market launch in early 2024 was soon followed by the model upgrade of the V-Class Marco Polo camper. Now, as the anniversary year draws to a close, Mercedes‑Benz is rounding off its portfolio with the launch of the new V‑Class Marco Polo HORIZON recreational vehicle. The high-end all-rounder is soon available to order.

“The new V‑Class Marco Polo HORIZON completes our V-Class family, allowing us to meet the needs of even more customer groups. As a limousine in XXL format with up to eight seats or exclusive luxury seating, our V-Class is especially appealing to families and VIPs. As a fully furnished V‑Class Marco Polo camper, it is ideal for travellers. And as a V‑Class Marco Polo HORIZON recreational vehicle with a roof bed, reclining bench seat and swivelling front seats, it’s now also the perfect choice for leisure enthusiasts. Along with taking comfort and style to new levels, we’ve also comprehensively upgraded the standard features.”

Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Sales & Marketing

The high-end vehicle for life and leisure – the new V-Class Marco Polo HORIZON

The new V-Class Marco Polo HORIZON completes the V‑Class family and is soon available to order starting at EUR 58,939.95 in Germany[1]. It offers nearly all the innovations of the V-Class. This further enhances the high-quality identity of the new V‑Class Marco Polo HORIZON. The updates include, among others:

A fresh and classy new exterior look – especially at the front of the vehicle, which is characterised by a new striking radiator grille and powerfully designed bumper. Depending on the selected feature package, the radiator grille is also framed with an LED light strip. Another stylish touch is provided by the adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlights. Lending a distinctive look to the rear are redesigned LED lights and – combined with a separately openable rear window – a new chrome trim strip with Mercedes-Benz lettering. Completing the exterior impression are new paint colours and wheel designs.

New cockpit design: in the interior, customers find a modern widescreen cockpit with two 31.24‑cm (12.3‑inch) displays. Also new are the stylish air vents, steering wheel and centre console, which supports wireless smartphone charging if desired.

Innovations for an enhanced comfort experience: the KEYLESS Start function and steering wheel heating, for example, provide even more comfort. The ambient lighting, now with 64 colours, creates a cosy atmosphere.

The upgraded MBUX multimedia system also brings with it a significant increase in comfort: the driver benefits from additional functions such as ENERGIZING Comfort. Combined with a Mercedes‑Benz account, a wide range of Digital Extras [2] are also available.

are also available. Further elevating the appeal are safety and assistance systems[3] with enhanced and additional functions.

The new recreational vehicle also offers proven maximum functionality with up to seven seats and five sleeping berths. This makes it ideal for a weekend trip to the lake or the mountains. It comes as standard with a three-seat bench/reclining bench (1.93 x 1.35 metres) and a bed in the pop-up roof (2.05 x 1.13 metres). Two drawers under the bench provide plenty of storage space. The sliding doors on both sides (now offered as standard for the first time) make it easy to get in and out and to load leisure and sports equipment. Also standard, as before, are the two swivelling front seats. An optional folding table in the rear allows for cosy gatherings. Also optionally available are an external power connection and an auxiliary heater.

To meet individual needs, six feature packages are available – from the AMG Line or the Night Package to the Premium Plus package, which includes such extras as black leather seat covers, THERMOTRONIC four-zone automatic climate control, live traffic information and the Parking Package with 360° camera.

The new V‑Class Marco Polo HORIZON doesn’t only showcase its strengths during leisure time. With its compact dimensional concept and a height of less than two metres, it is an ideal companion for everyday life, whether you are on your way to work or making your weekly grocery run. This vehicle – like the V‑Class and V‑Class Marco Polo models – fits into all standard garages and multi-storey car parks. It is available with the efficient and powerful OM654 diesel engine – with rear-wheel drive as standard or optional all-wheel drive.

[1] Purchase price for individual customers in Germany incl. 19% VAT

[2] A personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the terms of use for the Mercedes me connect services are required to use Digital Extras. In addition, the respective vehicle must be linked to the user account. After the initial term has expired, the Digital Extras can be extended for a fee, provided they are still offered for the vehicle in question. The first activation of Digital Extras is possible within one year of initial registration or commissioning by the customer, whichever comes first. Only available in markets where Digital Extras from Mercedes-Benz have been introduced for Mercedes-Benz Vans models.

[3] The driver assistance and safety systems from Mercedes-Benz are aids and do not release the driver from their responsibility.

