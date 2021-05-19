Menzies Distribution goes for growth, delivering tomorrow today with a major 115 MAN TGX order

Menzies Distribution (Menzies) has taken delivery of its first New Generation MAN TGX trucks. The new vehicles, 115 in total, will be operational in Menzies’ nationwide fleet by August 2021

Menzies Distribution (Menzies) has taken delivery of its first New Generation MAN TGX trucks. The new vehicles, 115 in total, will be operational in Menzies’ nationwide fleet by August 2021.

Instantly recognisable in the new Menzies branding, striking Midnight Blue with Process Yellow livery, the company’s network and fleet will total around 4,000 assets and 100 nationwide depot locations.

Adam Purshall, Fleet & Procurement Director, Menzies Distribution Group, said: “As a business it’s essential that we continually look forward and ensure we offer our customers, many of which are blue-chip organisations, an industry leading level of service. These new vehicles will enable us to focus on the future and further enhance the sustainability and flexibility of our supply chain offering.

“It’s vitally important that we invest in the latest technologies available in terms of trucks and the advanced safety and assistance systems they offer. Through both our robust business growth strategy and our fleet replacement programme, we strive to operate an environmentally clean, safe and driver friendly fleet.”

Menzies’ New Generation TGX trucks are all powered by MAN’s latest’s Euro6D D26, 470hp six-cylinder, 12.4 litre engines, which have not only proved to be more fuel efficient than their predecessors, but are also lighter, both areas that proactively impact upon fleet total cost of ownership (TCO) and vehicle whole life performance.

“To ensure all our drivers are comfortable and fully in-tune with the new vehicles and the new levels of technology found onboard, in terms of driver assistance systems and the advanced drivetrains, we ensured all our in-house driver trainers were fully briefed and trained by MAN’s ProfiDriver operation before the first vehicle arrived,” commented Adam. “This thorough product training is invaluable and will form the backbone of further training for our wider driver community as more of the new vehicles join the fleet.”

Building on safety, the new Menzies MAN TGXs feature a host of advanced safety systems: Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR), Lane Guard System (LGS). Included in the standard specification is the Electronic Parking Brake, which applies automatically when the vehicle is parked. All 115 vehicles have been specified with MAN’s new driver attention guard, red seat belts and to ensure third party safety, acoustic reverse alarms.

Adam added: “To ensure we maximize the fleet’s productivity and at the same time provide a safe working environment, we’ve fitted the latest technology in terms of camera systems and telematics solutions, across the entire fleet, both into the new additions and retrofitting on to all existing vehicles, in partnership MAN Telematics and Microlise Fleet Management.

“Our drivers now benefit from the latest driver aid technologies on the market, such as nearside enhanced-vision cameras, nearside sensor systems, forward facing camera and the Microlise DriveTab system – which links all the cameras onto a single easy view screen.”

All of the new vehicles have been specified with MAN’s latest comprehensive Efficiency Package (EL3) which includes MAN Efficient Cruise 3, MAN Efficient Roll, MAN Idle speed driving and Engine idle shutdown.

Adam added: “During our comprehensive driver training sessions we coach all our drivers, across the entire workforce, to drive efficiently and take advantage of the cutting-edge technology found on-board the vehicles. Designed to help maximise vehicle productivity and improve overall TCO, MAN’s efficiency package also helps us reduce our carbon footprint.”

These latest vehicles offer Menzies drivers a calm and relaxing workplace, and a true home-from-home level of comfort when spending nights away. Enhancing the vehicle specification, Menzies has equipped the GM cabbed vehicles with under bunk fridges, satellite navigation and MAN’s revolutionary SmartSelect, which provides the driver with a touch-free infotainment system. Further features include automatic windscreen wiper activation with built-in rain sensors, and, automatic high-beam low-beam driving-light control.

“We have a longstanding relationship with MAN Truck & Bus UK, the National Key Account Sales and Aftersales teams and the nationwide dealer network.” added Adam. “The partnership stretches back some 20 years and is solidly built on trust and understanding. With that comes flexibility and ultimately customer care and we believe that MAN cares about our business. This is also reflected in the class-leading fleet KPIs that both businesses achieve together.”

Adam concluded: “MAN TGX tractors have played a major part in our vehicle fleet, they have proven robust, reliable, and extremely efficient and we’re looking forward to more of the new vehicles arriving.”

All of the 115 new vehicles have been prepared and pre-delivery inspected through MAN Truck & Bus Felixstowe.

In addition to the new MAN TGX tractors, Menzies has also purchased 65 new Don Bur and SDC trailers. Both tractors and trailers will work nationally throughout Menzies’ depot locations.

The Menzies fleet of MAN trucks, like all MAN products, is supported by MAN’s Mobile24 24-hour service, which guarantees 24/7 professional roadside assistance partner 365 days of the year.

