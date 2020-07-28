MD Series trucks begin to roll off line at RVO in preparation for full production

Mack Trucks recently began initial production of its all-new Mack® MD Series of medium-duty trucks at its Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility in the Roanoke Valley, Virginia. Full production of the Mack MD Series is scheduled to begin Sept. 1, 2020. Pictured above is the Mack MD7, a class 7 model with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 33,000 pounds. Mack announced in January it had invested $13 million to establish RVO to produce the Mack MD7 and the Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, with a GVWR of 25,995 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).

The new trucks will meet the needs of trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. Available in 4×2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability for tough urban settings. The MD Series cab design features a short bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches, an industry best. Mack matched the bold look and styling of the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model, as a basis for the grille and hood design found on the MD Series. The Mack MD Series will be supported by Mack’s extensive dealer network.

SOURCE: Mack Trucks