Mazda3 named Canadian Car of the Year 2021

Mazda3 has been named Canadian Car of the Year 2021 by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada.

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers and corporate members that choose the winners of the Canadian Car of the Year (CCOTY) and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CUVOTY) every year. Mazda3 was chosen as the Canadian Car of the Year 2021 on March 30, 2021 local time thanks to its high evaluations for Styling, Quality, Driver Position, Quietness, Performance, Vehicle Dynamics and Safety

AJAC allows for all models on sale to be eligible for their awards, regardless of the year of introduction of models. The Mazda3 is the first vehicle to win the award for two consecutive years, following its win in 2020.

SOURCE: Mazda