Mazda: Statement on safety recall 5823D

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO), on behalf of Mazda Motor Corporation, has filed a defect notification with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a safety defect, which exists on certain 2022-2023MY CX-30 and 2023MY Mazda CX-50 vehicles.

On certain vehicles, the brake pedal travel length may increase due to internal damage in the Anti-lock Braking System Hydraulic Control Unit (“ABS HCU”). When attempting to stop the vehicle, the increased brake pedal travel length may cause a feeling of reduced braking ability, increasing the risk of a crash.

There have been no reports of any accidents or injuries due to the defect.

Approximately 2,566 vehicles are affected in the US and Canada:

2022-2023MY CX-30 – 2,556 units built at Mazda Motor Manufacturing de Mexico 2023MY CX-50 – 10 units built at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.

Affected owners will be notified by U.S. mail. Please check mazdarecallinfo.com or nhtsa.gov for the latest updates.

