Mazda: Statement on safety recall 5622K

Headlamp horizontal aiming issue on certain vehicles

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO), on behalf of Mazda Motor Corporation, has filed a defect notification with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a safety defect, which exists in certain 2020-2021 Mazda2 vehicles.

On affected vehicles, the headlamp horizontal aiming prevention cap was not installed during the manufacturing process. Affected vehicles with missing headlamp horizontal aiming prevention caps do not conform with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards regarding vehicle headlamp adjustability. There is no warning preceding the occurrence of this defect.

There have been no reports of any accidents or injuries due to the defect.

Approximately 226 vehicles are affected in Puerto Rico.

SOURCE: Mazda