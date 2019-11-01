Mazda reports October sales results

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 19,520 vehicles, an increase of 4.5 percent compared to October 2018. Year-to-date sales through October saw a decrease of 10.3 percent, with 227,687 vehicles sold. With 27 selling days in October, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of .7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales of Mazda’s CUVs, including the CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9, reached 14,450 vehicles, up 18.7 percent compared to October 2018. The strong results were led by CX-3, which saw sales increase 31.7 percent. The CX-5 and CX-9 were also strong performers with sales up 18.3 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively.

CPO sales totaled 5,081 vehicles in October, an increase of 18 percent compared to October 2018. Year-to-date CPO sales increased 16.3 percent, with 51,358 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 4,645 vehicles, a decrease of 7 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales through October increased 4.1 percent, with 47,981 vehicles sold.

SOURCE: Mazda