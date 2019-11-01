Mazda reports October sales results

   November 1, 2019

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 19,520 vehicles, an increase of 4.5 percent compared to October 2018. Year-to-date sales through October saw a decrease of 10.3 percent, with 227,687 vehicles sold. With 27 selling days in October, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of .7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales of Mazda’s CUVs, including the CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9, reached 14,450 vehicles, up 18.7 percent compared to October 2018. The strong results were led by CX-3, which saw sales increase 31.7 percent. The CX-5 and CX-9 were also strong performers with sales up 18.3 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively.

CPO sales totaled 5,081 vehicles in October, an increase of 18 percent compared to October 2018. Year-to-date CPO sales increased 16.3 percent, with 51,358 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 4,645 vehicles, a decrease of 7 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales through October increased 4.1 percent, with 47,981 vehicles sold.

