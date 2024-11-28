Mazda production and sales results for October 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for October 2024 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|Oct 2024
|Jan – Oct 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|68,653
|-10.2
|627,622
|-10.2
|Total
|68,653
|-10.2
|627,622
|-10.2
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|47,159
|+12.6
|382,436
|+13.0
|Total
|47,159
|+12.6
|382,436
|+13.0
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|115,812
|-2.1
|1,010,058
|-2.6
|Total
|115,812
|-2.1
|1,010,058
|-2.6
1. Domestic production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in October 2024 decreased 10.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in October 2024]
|CX-5:
|23,198 units
|(down 31.9% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|11,001 units
|(up 41.8%)
|CX-90:
|9,294 units
|(up 12.2%)
2. Overseas production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in October 2024 increased 12.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in October 2024]
|CX-30:
|13,765 units
|(up 1.3% year on year)
|CX-50:
|11,327 units
|(up 86.8%)
|MAZDA3:
|9,498 units
|(down 30.7%)
II. Domestic sales
|Breakdown
|Oct 2024
|Jan – Oct 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|13,885
|-0.0
|109,868
|-23.6
|Commercial Vehicles
|865
|-9.9
|8,542
|-16.6
|Registration Total
|11,718
|+0.3
|86,440
|-29.9
|Micro-mini Total
|3,032
|-4.2
|31,970
|+4.0
|Total
|14,750
|-0.7
|118,410
|-23.1
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in October 2024 decreased 0.7% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.5% (down 0.3 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 3.7% total market share (unchanged year on year).
[Domestic sales of key models in October 2024]
|MAZDA2:
|2,063 units
|(up 36.8% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|1,947 units
|(up 105.2%)
|CX-80:
|1,856 units
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|Oct 2024
|Jan – Oct 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|57,708
|-11.5
|545,657
|-7.1
|North America
|22,377
|-14.6
|232,778
|-1.5
|Europe
|12,705
|-42.6
|120,156
|-22.6
|Oceania
|5,719
|-14.9
|53,136
|-8.3
|Others
|16,907
|+66.3
|139,587
|+1.3
|Total
|57,708
|-11.5
|545,657
|-7.1
Mazda’s export volume in October 2024 decreased 11.5% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe, North America, and Oceania.
[Exports of key models in October 2024]
|CX-5:
|21,005 units
|(down 29.3% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|9,330 units
|(up 28.3%)
|CX-90:
|8,601 units
|(up 14.0%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|Oct 2024
|Jan – Oct 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|14,750
|-0.7
|118,410
|-23.1
|U.S.A
|37,307
|+58.7
|350,756
|+18.4
|China
|7,037
|-26.8
|65,176
|-2.5
|Europe
|12,647
|-13.3
|147,220
|-6.0
|Others
|40,680
|+8.5
|372,041
|+3.9
|Overseas Sales
|97,671
|+14.6
|935,193
|+6.6
|Total
|112,421
|+12.4
|1,053,603
|+2.1
Mazda’s global sales volume in October 2024 increased 12.4% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in October 2024]
|CX-5:
|28,126 units
|(up 5.7% year on year)
|CX-30:
|18,796 units
|(down 2.3%)
|MAZDA3:
|15,185 units
|(down 8.0%)
*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
*2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
*3) All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
