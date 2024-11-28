Mazda production and sales results for October 2024

I. Production

Breakdown Oct 2024 Jan – Oct 2024
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 68,653 -10.2 627,622 -10.2
Total 68,653 -10.2 627,622 -10.2
OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 47,159 +12.6 382,436 +13.0
Total 47,159 +12.6 382,436 +13.0
GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 115,812 -2.1 1,010,058 -2.6
Total 115,812 -2.1 1,010,058 -2.6

1. Domestic production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in October 2024 decreased 10.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in October 2024]

CX-5: 23,198 units (down 31.9% year on year)
MAZDA3: 11,001 units (up 41.8%)
CX-90: 9,294 units (up 12.2%)

2. Overseas production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in October 2024 increased 12.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in October 2024]

CX-30: 13,765 units (up 1.3% year on year)
CX-50: 11,327 units (up 86.8%)
MAZDA3: 9,498 units (down 30.7%)

II. Domestic sales

Breakdown Oct 2024 Jan – Oct 2024
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 13,885 -0.0 109,868 -23.6
Commercial Vehicles 865 -9.9 8,542 -16.6
Registration Total 11,718 +0.3 86,440 -29.9
Micro-mini Total 3,032 -4.2 31,970 +4.0
Total 14,750 -0.7 118,410 -23.1

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in October 2024 decreased 0.7% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.5% (down 0.3 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 3.7% total market share (unchanged year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in October 2024]

MAZDA2: 2,063 units (up 36.8% year on year)
MAZDA3: 1,947 units (up 105.2%)
CX-80: 1,856 units

III. Exports

Breakdown Oct 2024 Jan – Oct 2024
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 57,708 -11.5 545,657 -7.1
North America 22,377 -14.6 232,778 -1.5
Europe 12,705 -42.6 120,156 -22.6
Oceania 5,719 -14.9 53,136 -8.3
Others 16,907 +66.3 139,587 +1.3
Total 57,708 -11.5 545,657 -7.1

Mazda’s export volume in October 2024 decreased 11.5% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe, North America, and Oceania.

[Exports of key models in October 2024]

CX-5: 21,005 units (down 29.3% year on year)
MAZDA3: 9,330 units (up 28.3%)
CX-90: 8,601 units (up 14.0%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown Oct 2024 Jan – Oct 2024
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 14,750 -0.7 118,410 -23.1
U.S.A 37,307 +58.7 350,756 +18.4
China 7,037 -26.8 65,176 -2.5
Europe 12,647 -13.3 147,220 -6.0
Others 40,680 +8.5 372,041 +3.9
Overseas Sales 97,671 +14.6 935,193 +6.6
Total 112,421 +12.4 1,053,603 +2.1

Mazda’s global sales volume in October 2024 increased 12.4% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in October 2024]

CX-5: 28,126 units (up 5.7% year on year)
CX-30: 18,796 units (down 2.3%)
MAZDA3: 15,185 units (down 8.0%)

*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
*2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
*3) All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda

