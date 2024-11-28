Mazda production and sales results for October 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for October 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for October 2024 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown Oct 2024 Jan – Oct 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 68,653 -10.2 627,622 -10.2 Total 68,653 -10.2 627,622 -10.2 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 47,159 +12.6 382,436 +13.0 Total 47,159 +12.6 382,436 +13.0 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 115,812 -2.1 1,010,058 -2.6 Total 115,812 -2.1 1,010,058 -2.6

1. Domestic production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in October 2024 decreased 10.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in October 2024]

CX-5: 23,198 units (down 31.9% year on year) MAZDA3: 11,001 units (up 41.8%) CX-90: 9,294 units (up 12.2%)

2. Overseas production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in October 2024 increased 12.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in October 2024]

CX-30: 13,765 units (up 1.3% year on year) CX-50: 11,327 units (up 86.8%) MAZDA3: 9,498 units (down 30.7%)

II. Domestic sales

Breakdown Oct 2024 Jan – Oct 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 13,885 -0.0 109,868 -23.6 Commercial Vehicles 865 -9.9 8,542 -16.6 Registration Total 11,718 +0.3 86,440 -29.9 Micro-mini Total 3,032 -4.2 31,970 +4.0 Total 14,750 -0.7 118,410 -23.1

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in October 2024 decreased 0.7% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.5% (down 0.3 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 3.7% total market share (unchanged year on year).

[Domestic sales of key models in October 2024]

MAZDA2: 2,063 units (up 36.8% year on year) MAZDA3: 1,947 units (up 105.2%) CX-80: 1,856 units

III. Exports

Breakdown Oct 2024 Jan – Oct 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 57,708 -11.5 545,657 -7.1 North America 22,377 -14.6 232,778 -1.5 Europe 12,705 -42.6 120,156 -22.6 Oceania 5,719 -14.9 53,136 -8.3 Others 16,907 +66.3 139,587 +1.3 Total 57,708 -11.5 545,657 -7.1

Mazda’s export volume in October 2024 decreased 11.5% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe, North America, and Oceania.

[Exports of key models in October 2024]

CX-5: 21,005 units (down 29.3% year on year) MAZDA3: 9,330 units (up 28.3%) CX-90: 8,601 units (up 14.0%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown Oct 2024 Jan – Oct 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 14,750 -0.7 118,410 -23.1 U.S.A 37,307 +58.7 350,756 +18.4 China 7,037 -26.8 65,176 -2.5 Europe 12,647 -13.3 147,220 -6.0 Others 40,680 +8.5 372,041 +3.9 Overseas Sales 97,671 +14.6 935,193 +6.6 Total 112,421 +12.4 1,053,603 +2.1

Mazda’s global sales volume in October 2024 increased 12.4% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in October 2024]