Mazda production and sales results for November 2021

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for November 2021

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for November 2021 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown November 2021 Jan – Nov 2021 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 77,620 -0.7 657,545 -0.7 Commercial Vehicles 0 – 0 -100.0 Total 77,620 -0.7 657,545 -1.6 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 33,124 -19.5 313,869 -18.0 Commercial Vehicles 0 -100.0 5,133 -59.6 Total 33,124 -21.9 319,002 -19.3 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 110,744 -7.2 971,414 -7.0 Commercial Vehicles 0 -100.0 5,133 -73.5 Total 110,744 -8.2 976,547 -8.2

Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in November 2021 decreased 0.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in November 2021]

CX-5: 32,448 units (down 6.1% year on year)

MAZDA3: 13,444 units (up 38.5%)

CX-30: 9,796 units (down 10.2%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in November 2021 decreased 21.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in November 2021]

MAZDA3: 14,840 units (up 33.1% year on year)

CX-30: 10,241 units (down 37.4%)

MAZDA2: 3,551 units (down 53.4%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown November 2021 Jan – Nov 2021 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 9,625 -17.4 131,312 -10.8 Commercial Vehicles 1,063 -14.3 11,766 -30.5 Registration Total 7,891 -21.0 113,893 -13.0 Micro-mini Total 2,797 -3.3 29,185 -12.1 Total 10,688 -17.1 143,078 -12.8

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in November 2021 decreased 17.1% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.6% (down 0.3 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 3.0% total market share (down 0.1 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in November 2021]

MAZDA2: 2,616 units (up 20.7% year on year)

CX-30: 1,389 units (down 12.0%)

CX-8: 1,205 units (up 130.8%)

III. Exports

Breakdown November 2021 Jan- Nov 2021 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 55,922 -22.2 543,919 +0.4 North America 12,254 -60.1 216,712 -11.6 Europe 18,956 -21.7 117,477 -9.8 Oceania 12,391 +143.0 82,464 +34.0 Others 12,321 +3.4 127,266 +21.2 Total 55,922 -22.2 543,919 +0.4

Mazda’s export volume in November 2021 decreased 22.2% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America, Europe, and other regions.

[Exports of key models in November 2021]

CX-5: 30,288 units (down 9.6% year on year)

CX-30: 6,954 units (down 27.2%)

MAZDA3: 5,295 units (down 50.8%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown November 2021 Jan – Nov 2021 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 10,688 -17.1 143,078 -12.8 U.S.A 20,602 -5.3 313,334 +26.5 China 14,754 -21.2 169,363 -11.7 Europe 13,260 -23.9 177,169 +10.0 Others 32,007 -21.9 393,178 +12.4 Overseas Sales 80,623 -18.5 1,053,044 +10.8 Total 91,311 -18.3 1,196,122 +7.3

Mazda’s global sales volume in November 2021 decreased 18.3% year on year due to decreased sales mainly in Japan, China, Europe, and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in November 2021]

CX-5: 24,645 units (down 26.9% year on year)

MAZDA3: 19,420 units (down 10.9%)

CX-30: 17,159 units (up 6.9%)

SOURCE: Mazda