Mazda production and sales results for July 2023

I. Production

BreakdownJuly 2023Jan – Jul 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles72,232+3.2487,950+21.4
Total72,232+3.2487,950+21.4
OVERSEAS PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles30,146+1.2224,370+18.0
Total30,146+1.2224,370+18.0
GLOBAL PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles102,378+2.6712,320+20.3
Total102,378+2.6712,320+20.3

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in July 2023 increased 3.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in July 2023]

CX-5: 29,971 units (up 0.5% year on year)
CX-30: 11,607 units (up 64.4%)
MAZDA3: 9,155 units (up 25.1%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in July 2023 increased 1.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in July 2023]

CX-30: 11,664 units (up 11.6% year on year)
MAZDA3: 6,622 units (down 17.6%)
CX-50: 4,041 units (up 46.5%)

II. Domestic Sales

BreakdownJuly 2023Jan – Jul 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALESPassenger Vehicles14,089+1.8107,342+23.0
Commercial Vehicles978+8.17,470+14.2
Registration Total11,769-6.093,538+22.1
Micro-mini Total3,298+48.621,274+23.5
Total15,067+2.2114,812+22.4

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in July 2023 increased 2.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.6% (down 1.2 points year on year), with a 2.6% share of the micro-mini segment (up 1.0 points) and a 4.0% total market share (down 0.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in July 2023]

CX-5: 2,155 units (down 4.8% year on year)
MAZDA2: 1,816 units (down 35.2%)
CX-60: 1,624 units

III. Exports

BreakdownJuly 2023Jan – Jul 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
EXPORTSPassenger Vehicles55,421-12.4398,740+23.2
North America23,064+5.0163,476+18.1
Europe15,391-10.199,220+56.7
Oceania4,998-32.837,785-14.0
Others11,968-28.498,259+25.9
Total55,421-12.4398,740+23.2

Mazda’s export volume in July 2023 decreased 12.4% year on year due to decreased shipments to Oceania, Europe, and other regions.

[Exports of key models in July 2023]

CX-5: 25,646 units (down 7.4% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,415 units (up 34.3%)
CX-30: 6,998 units (up 24.3%)

IV. Global Sales

BreakdownJuly 2023Jan – Jul 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
GLOBAL SALESDomestic Sales15,067+2.2114,812+22.4
U.S.A30,629+30.9214,412+29.0
China7,810-13.639,562-42.3
Europe13,417+73.8109,430+35.0
Others34,900+12.7247,146+7.3
Overseas Sales86,756+22.0610,550+11.8
Total101,823+18.6725,362+13.4

Mazda’s global sales volume in July 2023 increased 18.6% year on year due to increased sales in the United States, Europe, and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in July 2023]

CX-5: 28,761 units (up 9.6% year on year)
CX-30: 16,543 units (up 2.6%)
MAZDA3: 15,921 units (up 24.9%)

* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda

