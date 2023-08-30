Mazda production and sales results for July 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for July 2023 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|July 2023
|Jan – Jul 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|72,232
|+3.2
|487,950
|+21.4
|Total
|72,232
|+3.2
|487,950
|+21.4
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|30,146
|+1.2
|224,370
|+18.0
|Total
|30,146
|+1.2
|224,370
|+18.0
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|102,378
|+2.6
|712,320
|+20.3
|Total
|102,378
|+2.6
|712,320
|+20.3
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in July 2023 increased 3.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in July 2023]
CX-5: 29,971 units (up 0.5% year on year)
CX-30: 11,607 units (up 64.4%)
MAZDA3: 9,155 units (up 25.1%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in July 2023 increased 1.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in July 2023]
CX-30: 11,664 units (up 11.6% year on year)
MAZDA3: 6,622 units (down 17.6%)
CX-50: 4,041 units (up 46.5%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|July 2023
|Jan – Jul 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|14,089
|+1.8
|107,342
|+23.0
|Commercial Vehicles
|978
|+8.1
|7,470
|+14.2
|Registration Total
|11,769
|-6.0
|93,538
|+22.1
|Micro-mini Total
|3,298
|+48.6
|21,274
|+23.5
|Total
|15,067
|+2.2
|114,812
|+22.4
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in July 2023 increased 2.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.6% (down 1.2 points year on year), with a 2.6% share of the micro-mini segment (up 1.0 points) and a 4.0% total market share (down 0.2 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in July 2023]
CX-5: 2,155 units (down 4.8% year on year)
MAZDA2: 1,816 units (down 35.2%)
CX-60: 1,624 units
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|July 2023
|Jan – Jul 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|55,421
|-12.4
|398,740
|+23.2
|North America
|23,064
|+5.0
|163,476
|+18.1
|Europe
|15,391
|-10.1
|99,220
|+56.7
|Oceania
|4,998
|-32.8
|37,785
|-14.0
|Others
|11,968
|-28.4
|98,259
|+25.9
|Total
|55,421
|-12.4
|398,740
|+23.2
Mazda’s export volume in July 2023 decreased 12.4% year on year due to decreased shipments to Oceania, Europe, and other regions.
[Exports of key models in July 2023]
CX-5: 25,646 units (down 7.4% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,415 units (up 34.3%)
CX-30: 6,998 units (up 24.3%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|July 2023
|Jan – Jul 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|15,067
|+2.2
|114,812
|+22.4
|U.S.A
|30,629
|+30.9
|214,412
|+29.0
|China
|7,810
|-13.6
|39,562
|-42.3
|Europe
|13,417
|+73.8
|109,430
|+35.0
|Others
|34,900
|+12.7
|247,146
|+7.3
|Overseas Sales
|86,756
|+22.0
|610,550
|+11.8
|Total
|101,823
|+18.6
|725,362
|+13.4
Mazda’s global sales volume in July 2023 increased 18.6% year on year due to increased sales in the United States, Europe, and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in July 2023]
CX-5: 28,761 units (up 9.6% year on year)
CX-30: 16,543 units (up 2.6%)
MAZDA3: 15,921 units (up 24.9%)
* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
SOURCE: Mazda