Mazda production and sales results for July 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for July 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown July 2023 Jan – Jul 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 72,232 +3.2 487,950 +21.4 Total 72,232 +3.2 487,950 +21.4 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 30,146 +1.2 224,370 +18.0 Total 30,146 +1.2 224,370 +18.0 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 102,378 +2.6 712,320 +20.3 Total 102,378 +2.6 712,320 +20.3

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in July 2023 increased 3.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in July 2023]

CX-5: 29,971 units (up 0.5% year on year)

CX-30: 11,607 units (up 64.4%)

MAZDA3: 9,155 units (up 25.1%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in July 2023 increased 1.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in July 2023]

CX-30: 11,664 units (up 11.6% year on year)

MAZDA3: 6,622 units (down 17.6%)

CX-50: 4,041 units (up 46.5%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown July 2023 Jan – Jul 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 14,089 +1.8 107,342 +23.0 Commercial Vehicles 978 +8.1 7,470 +14.2 Registration Total 11,769 -6.0 93,538 +22.1 Micro-mini Total 3,298 +48.6 21,274 +23.5 Total 15,067 +2.2 114,812 +22.4

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in July 2023 increased 2.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.6% (down 1.2 points year on year), with a 2.6% share of the micro-mini segment (up 1.0 points) and a 4.0% total market share (down 0.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in July 2023]

CX-5: 2,155 units (down 4.8% year on year)

MAZDA2: 1,816 units (down 35.2%)

CX-60: 1,624 units

III. Exports

Breakdown July 2023 Jan – Jul 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 55,421 -12.4 398,740 +23.2 North America 23,064 +5.0 163,476 +18.1 Europe 15,391 -10.1 99,220 +56.7 Oceania 4,998 -32.8 37,785 -14.0 Others 11,968 -28.4 98,259 +25.9 Total 55,421 -12.4 398,740 +23.2

Mazda’s export volume in July 2023 decreased 12.4% year on year due to decreased shipments to Oceania, Europe, and other regions.

[Exports of key models in July 2023]

CX-5: 25,646 units (down 7.4% year on year)

MAZDA3: 8,415 units (up 34.3%)

CX-30: 6,998 units (up 24.3%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown July 2023 Jan – Jul 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 15,067 +2.2 114,812 +22.4 U.S.A 30,629 +30.9 214,412 +29.0 China 7,810 -13.6 39,562 -42.3 Europe 13,417 +73.8 109,430 +35.0 Others 34,900 +12.7 247,146 +7.3 Overseas Sales 86,756 +22.0 610,550 +11.8 Total 101,823 +18.6 725,362 +13.4

Mazda’s global sales volume in July 2023 increased 18.6% year on year due to increased sales in the United States, Europe, and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in July 2023]

CX-5: 28,761 units (up 9.6% year on year)

CX-30: 16,543 units (up 2.6%)

MAZDA3: 15,921 units (up 24.9%)

* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda