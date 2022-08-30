Mazda production and sales results for July 2022

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for July 2022

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for July 2022 are summarized below.

I. Production Breakdown July 2022 Jan – Jul 2022 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 70,025 +25.6 401,947 -15.3 Total 70,025 +25.6 401,947 -15.3 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 29,778 +20.2 190,183 -6.7 Commercial Vehicles 0 – 0 -100.0 Total 29,778 +20.2 190,183 -9.0 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 99,803 +23.9 592,130 -12.7 Commercial Vehicles 0 – 0 -100.0 Total 99,803 +23.9 592,130 -13.3

Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in July 2022 increased 25.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in July 2022]

CX-5: 29,822 units (up 12.9% year on year)

MAZDA3: 7,317 units (up 44.2%)

CX-30: 7,061 units (up 85.4%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in July 2022 increased 20.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in July 2022]

CX-30: 10,453 units (down 7.0% year on year)

MAZDA3: 8,038 units (up 5.9%)

MAZDA2: 5,329 units (up 156.0%)

II. Domestic Sales Breakdown July 2022 Jan – Jul 2022 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 13,824 +35.6 87,255 -6.8 Commercial Vehicles 904 -11.2 6,543 -18.7 Registration Total 12,514 +43.6 76,580 -6.1 Micro-mini Total 2,214 -11.3 17,218 -14.4 Total 14,728 +31.4 93,798 -7.7

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in July 2022 increased 31.4% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.8% (up 2.3 points year on year), with a 1.6% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 1.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in July 2022]

MAZDA2: 2,799 units (up 31.7% year on year)

CX-30: 2,368 units (up 93.9%)

CX-5: 2,261 units (up 52.8%)

III. Exports Breakdown July 2022 Jan – Jul 2022 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 63,245 +45.2 323,702 -17.6 North America 21,963 +5.3 138,393 -15.6 Europe 17,114 +222.2 63,314 -14.2 Oceania 7,443 +8.1 43,959 -26.6 Others 16,725 +59.2 78,036 -18.0 Total 63,245 +45.2 323,702 -17.6

Mazda’s export volume in July 2022 increased 45.2% year on year due to increased shipment to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in July 2022]

CX-5: 27,682 units (up 16.0% year on year)

CX-9: 6,683 units (up 43.9%)

MAZDA3: 6,265 units (up 41.5%)

IV. Global Sales Breakdown July 2022 Jan – Jul 2022 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 14,728 +31.4 93,798 -7.7 U.S.A 23,393 -28.5 166,196 -25.1 China 9,044 -33.0 68,593 -37.8 Europe 7,716 -53.5 81,060 -29.5 Others 30,956 -10.1 230,257 -14.8 Overseas Sales 71,109 -26.9 546,106 -23.9 Total 85,837 -20.9 639,904 -21.9

Mazda’s global sales volume in July 2022 decreased 20.9% year on year due to decreased sales mainly in the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in July 2022]

CX-5: 26,236 units (down 21.1% year on year)

CX-30: 16,114 units (down 15.7%)

MAZDA3: 12,742 units (down 35.7%)

