Mazda production and sales results for July 2022

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for July 2022 are summarized below.
|Breakdown
|July 2022
|Jan – Jul 2022
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|70,025
|+25.6
|401,947
|-15.3
|Total
|70,025
|+25.6
|401,947
|-15.3
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|29,778
|+20.2
|190,183
|-6.7
|Commercial Vehicles
|0
|–
|0
|-100.0
|Total
|29,778
|+20.2
|190,183
|-9.0
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|99,803
|+23.9
|592,130
|-12.7
|Commercial Vehicles
|0
|–
|0
|-100.0
|Total
|99,803
|+23.9
|592,130
|-13.3
Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in July 2022 increased 25.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in July 2022]
CX-5: 29,822 units (up 12.9% year on year)
MAZDA3: 7,317 units (up 44.2%)
CX-30: 7,061 units (up 85.4%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in July 2022 increased 20.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in July 2022]
CX-30: 10,453 units (down 7.0% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,038 units (up 5.9%)
MAZDA2: 5,329 units (up 156.0%)
|Breakdown
|July 2022
|Jan – Jul 2022
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|13,824
|+35.6
|87,255
|-6.8
|Commercial Vehicles
|904
|-11.2
|6,543
|-18.7
|Registration Total
|12,514
|+43.6
|76,580
|-6.1
|Micro-mini Total
|2,214
|-11.3
|17,218
|-14.4
|Total
|14,728
|+31.4
|93,798
|-7.7
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in July 2022 increased 31.4% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.8% (up 2.3 points year on year), with a 1.6% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 1.2 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in July 2022]
MAZDA2: 2,799 units (up 31.7% year on year)
CX-30: 2,368 units (up 93.9%)
CX-5: 2,261 units (up 52.8%)
|Breakdown
|July 2022
|Jan – Jul 2022
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|63,245
|+45.2
|323,702
|-17.6
|North America
|21,963
|+5.3
|138,393
|-15.6
|Europe
|17,114
|+222.2
|63,314
|-14.2
|Oceania
|7,443
|+8.1
|43,959
|-26.6
|Others
|16,725
|+59.2
|78,036
|-18.0
|Total
|63,245
|+45.2
|323,702
|-17.6
Mazda’s export volume in July 2022 increased 45.2% year on year due to increased shipment to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.
[Exports of key models in July 2022]
CX-5: 27,682 units (up 16.0% year on year)
CX-9: 6,683 units (up 43.9%)
MAZDA3: 6,265 units (up 41.5%)
|Breakdown
|July 2022
|Jan – Jul 2022
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|14,728
|+31.4
|93,798
|-7.7
|U.S.A
|23,393
|-28.5
|166,196
|-25.1
|China
|9,044
|-33.0
|68,593
|-37.8
|Europe
|7,716
|-53.5
|81,060
|-29.5
|Others
|30,956
|-10.1
|230,257
|-14.8
|Overseas Sales
|71,109
|-26.9
|546,106
|-23.9
|Total
|85,837
|-20.9
|639,904
|-21.9
Mazda’s global sales volume in July 2022 decreased 20.9% year on year due to decreased sales mainly in the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in July 2022]
CX-5: 26,236 units (down 21.1% year on year)
CX-30: 16,114 units (down 15.7%)
MAZDA3: 12,742 units (down 35.7%)
