Mazda production and sales results for July 2022

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for July 2022 are summarized below.

I. Production

BreakdownJuly 2022Jan – Jul 2022
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles70,025+25.6401,947-15.3
Total70,025+25.6401,947-15.3
OVERSEAS PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles29,778+20.2190,183-6.7
Commercial Vehicles00-100.0
Total29,778+20.2190,183-9.0
GLOBAL PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles99,803+23.9592,130-12.7
Commercial Vehicles00-100.0
Total99,803+23.9592,130-13.3

Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in July 2022 increased 25.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in July 2022]

CX-5: 29,822 units (up 12.9% year on year)
MAZDA3: 7,317 units (up 44.2%)
CX-30: 7,061 units (up 85.4%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in July 2022 increased 20.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in July 2022]

CX-30: 10,453 units (down 7.0% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,038 units (up 5.9%)
MAZDA2: 5,329 units (up 156.0%)

II. Domestic Sales

BreakdownJuly 2022Jan – Jul 2022
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALESPassenger Vehicles13,824+35.687,255-6.8
Commercial Vehicles904-11.26,543-18.7
Registration Total12,514+43.676,580-6.1
Micro-mini Total2,214-11.317,218-14.4
Total14,728+31.493,798-7.7

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in July 2022 increased 31.4% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.8% (up 2.3 points year on year), with a 1.6% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 1.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in July 2022]

MAZDA2: 2,799 units (up 31.7% year on year)
CX-30: 2,368 units (up 93.9%)
CX-5: 2,261 units (up 52.8%)

III. Exports

BreakdownJuly 2022Jan – Jul 2022
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
EXPORTSPassenger Vehicles63,245+45.2323,702-17.6
North America21,963+5.3138,393-15.6
Europe17,114+222.263,314-14.2
Oceania7,443+8.143,959-26.6
Others16,725+59.278,036-18.0
Total63,245+45.2323,702-17.6

Mazda’s export volume in July 2022 increased 45.2% year on year due to increased shipment to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in July 2022]

CX-5: 27,682 units (up 16.0% year on year)
CX-9: 6,683 units (up 43.9%)
MAZDA3: 6,265 units (up 41.5%)

IV. Global Sales

BreakdownJuly 2022Jan – Jul 2022
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
GLOBAL SALESDomestic Sales14,728+31.493,798-7.7
U.S.A23,393-28.5166,196-25.1
China9,044-33.068,593-37.8
Europe7,716-53.581,060-29.5
Others30,956-10.1230,257-14.8
Overseas Sales71,109-26.9546,106-23.9
Total85,837-20.9639,904-21.9

Mazda’s global sales volume in July 2022 decreased 20.9% year on year due to decreased sales mainly in the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in July 2022]

CX-5: 26,236 units (down 21.1% year on year)
CX-30: 16,114 units (down 15.7%)
MAZDA3: 12,742 units (down 35.7%)

SOURCE: Mazda

