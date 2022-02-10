Masabi forms strategic relationship with Fujitsu Australia Ltd to bring Fare-Payments-as-a-Service to cities across Australia and New Zealand

Combining Masabi’s cutting-edge software platform with Fujitsu’s regional payments footprint and expertise to accelerate innovation, lower costs of ticketing systems and improve passenger experience

Masabi, the company bringing Fare Payments-as-a-Service (FPaaS) to public transport, today announced it has formed a strategic relationship with Fujitsu Australia to deliver the next phase in ticketing and payment innovation to cities across Australia and New Zealand. This combines Masabi’s market leading ticketing and fare payment platform with Fujitsu’s service excellence. The result is a world class alliance to accelerate the pace of innovation, making paying for public transport quicker and more convenient for passengers, whilst also reducing the cost of ticketing systems.

Masabi and Fujitsu launched their first joint customer solution in November 2021 for a transport operator with deployments across Australia and New Zealand, which will see Account-Based Ticketing and Contactless EMV delivered in 2022. In addition, the two companies have collaborated on several public transport opportunities, leveraging Fujitsu’s transport, logistics and payments services expertise. Fujitsu’s significant footprint across Australia and New Zealand makes it the ideal organisation to program manage, integrate, deliver and operate Masabi’s FPaaS solution to the region.

Masabi’s Justride platform enables the delivery of the latest fare payment innovations quickly, using a platform which is constantly evolving and adding new features – such as Account-Based Ticketing, Contactless EMV and the Justride SDK, which allows companies such as Uber, Moovit, Jorudan and Transit to add ticketing for public transport into their existing mobility apps. Justride improves the journey experience for passengers, and also helps transport authorities keep up with the pace of technology change, while reducing the total cost of fare collection. With over 100 agencies across 9 countries and multiple languages, Masabi’s Justride is the world’s leading fare payments platform.

“Fare-Payment-as-a-Service is revolutionizing public transport around the globe, with an ever-growing list of Masabi customers benefiting from reduced cost and better functionality, making taking the train, bus, ferry, subway or tram simpler for their passengers,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi. “We’re excited and delighted to be working with Fujitsu in Australia and New Zealand, combining their experience and expertise together with our platform to help us further supercharge our growth in this geography.”

“The combination of cloud technology and the software-as-a-service approach is radically changing the world of transportation payments and ticketing,” said Dave Lennon, Head of Industry, Public Sector, Fujitsu Australia. “Masabi’s comprehensive platform has been at the forefront of delivering these innovations and we are delighted to be teaming with them to deliver a combined offering to new and existing customers across Australia and New Zealand.”

