Enhances customer convenience and creates customer delight by offering end-to-end digital solutions

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today launched an industry-first AI (Artificial Intelligence) based 24×7 virtual car assistant app, called “S-Assist” for its NEXA customers. The scan and voice-enabled virtual car assistant, S-Assist, optimizes the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide an immersive online post-purchase experience to customers.

Launching the S-Assist, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Digitization of car service experience and bringing ease to customer car ownership is our motto. We are proud to announce the launch of India’s first voice-enabled virtual car assistant, S-Assist, to strengthen the digital experience of our customers. S-Assist is a complimentary service which offers quick access to vehicle features, troubleshooting and driving tips on customers’ smartphone. It brings real-time information to customers for their vehicle-related queries.”

Maruti Suzuki NEXA customers will be able to access S-Assist through the “Maruti Suzuki Rewards” mobile app available on both iOS and Android devices. The S-Assist is available free of cost to Maruti Suzuki NEXA customers.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki