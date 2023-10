Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 181,343 units in September 2023

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 181,343 units in September 2023. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 153,106 units, sales to other OEM of 5,726 units and exports of 22,511 units.

For the period of April-September’23, the Company recorded a total sale of 1,050,085 units. For the first time, the Company surpassed half-yearly sales mark of 1 million units.

The sales figures for September 2023 are given below:

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki