Maruti Suzuki sales in October 2019

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 153,435 units in October 2019. This includes 141,550 units in domestic market, 2,727 units of domestic OEM sales and 9,158 units of exports.

The sales figures for October 2019 are given below:

*Clarifications:

1. Effective April 2019, Sales to other OEM have commenced and are reported as ‘Sales to other OEM’. Total Domestic Sales (Domestic + OEM) and Total Sales (Domestic + Exports) may be viewed in this context.

2. Effective February 2019, sales of new WagonR (full model change, now also with bigger engine and increased length) are reported under the compact sub-segment. The sales number of old WagonR (now discontinued) are however, reported in the mini sub-segment. Sales numbers for the mini and compact sub-segment may be viewed in this context.

3.XL6 launched in August 2019 and S-Presso launched in September 2019.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki