Maruti Suzuki sales in November 2020

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 153,223 units in November 2020. This is a growth of 1.7% over November 2019.

Total sales include domestic sales of 138,956 units and 5,263 units for other OEMs. In addition, the Company exported 9,004 units in November 2020.

The Company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. All manufacturing, sales and service operations continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers.

The sales figures for November 2020 are given below:

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki