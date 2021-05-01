Maruti Suzuki sales in April 2021

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 159,691 units in April 2021

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 159,691 units in April 2021. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,151 units, sales to other OEMs 5,303 units and exports of 17,237 units.

Since April 2020 had lockdown due to COVID19 and almost zero sales, a comparison with April 2020 doesn’t have any meaning. Hence for reference the figures of April 2019 and April 2018 have been shown.

The sales figures for April 2021 along with past figures are given below:

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki