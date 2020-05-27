Maruti Suzuki proactive measures help to reduce car damage and aid vehicles affected by Amphan cyclone

As in the past, Maruti Suzuki India reached out to educate customers in advance in West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand regions on the do’s and don’ts to avoid damage to vehicles during cyclone Amphan. The Company reached out to its database of over 3 lakh Maruti Suzuki customers through SMS and informed them about preventive measures, in advance, on 20th May 2020. Maruti Suzuki actioned series of measures including distributing its field teams to quickly attend to customer cars.

The Company’s officials were assigned a district and their mobile number was shared with the customers in that area for help and support. All the workshops in affected area resumed operations soon after the cyclone for servicing of vehicles to avoid any inconvenience to customers. In addition, Maruti Suzuki has also tied up with seven major vehicle towing agencies to provide seamless services to customers. Spare parts have been requisitioned on a fast-track basis to meet the urgent need.

“The current scenario in Amphan affected regions is heart-breaking. We pray for the well-being of people and are committed to ensure full-fledged support to our customers in this time of severity. We have set up exclusive teams to coordinate, monitor and provide 24×7 support to customers at all service workshops in the region. Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a set of detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for its service centres to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic. These SOPs are devised to ensure safety and wellbeing of the customers and staff,” said Mr. Partho Banerjee, Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India.

Maruti Suzuki network comprises 425 service centres across West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand. Of these, 84 workshops in West Bengal, 58 in Odisha, 72 in Andhra Pradesh and 5 in Jharkhand are operational.

With social distancing as the new normal, we encourage our customers to avail convenience and safety of doorstep services such as – ‘Service on Wheels’ and ‘Pick and Drop’. With these service initiatives customers need not step out of their homes for car servicing. The workshop employees have been trained and equipped to make service processes contactless, requiring no paperwork, with focus on hygiene, safety and remote monitoring facilities.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki