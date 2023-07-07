Maruti Suzuki begins export of Fronx

1st batch of 556 vehicles shipped from Mundra, Mumbai and Pipavav Ports

Maruti Suzuki, India’s number one passenger vehicle exporter*, has initiated exports of its newly launched sporty compact SUV, Fronx. The first batch of 556 vehicles was shipped from Mundra, Mumbai and Pipavav Ports to destinations in Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The newly launched Fronx is an important model in our portfolio, and we are confident that it will augment our ambitious export plans. Aligned to Government of India’s efforts towards Make in India, we are focussed to lead the export of cars manufactured in India. With support from our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan we have expanded our portfolio and are now exporting to more markets. The customers of Fronx in India can feel good that their much-loved vehicle will also become the choice of customers globally.”

Showcased at Auto Expo 2023, Fronx stands out with its modern SUV design, spirited performance, and a tech-loaded premium persona. It features NEXA’s signature ‘Crafted Futurism’ design language. Its new-age SUV appeal has received phenomenal response from customers and critics alike in the domestic market, both for design and performance. The Company intends to replicate this success of Fronx overseas as well.

*As per industry body SIAM’s report

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki